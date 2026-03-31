Evan Mobley Seems ‘Scared’ According To Former Cavaliers Champion

Evan Mobley’s talent is undeniable, yet his production continues to leave you wanting more. Mobley, described by many as a ‘unicorn’ since entering the league as the third pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, hasn’t quite made the leap most predicted.

The 24-year-old has averages of 18.2 points, 8.9 boards and 1.8 blocks per game this season. Those numbers are in line with his career averages (16.7 ppg, 1.6 bpg, 8.9 rpg). Solid, not spectacular.

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Mobley’s perceived lack of growth has ex-Cavalier big man Channing Frye, a member of the 2016 championship Cavs squad, believing Mobley has regressed and is now scared.

“I don’t know what he worked on this summer,” Frye said of Mobley during a recent episode of his Road Trippin’ podcast. “… I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a player regress so much at the line (he’s shooting a career-worst 60.4% from the foul line). And maybe that’s it, in the head. He might have stage fright.”

Mobley was an All-Star in the 2024-25 season and earned All-NBA honors after being named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year – an award Mobley achieved both by blocking 1.6 shots per game and by having Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama sidelined due to injury before he could qualify for the award.

Evan Mobley spent one season at USC before landing in Cleveland

Over his last five games, Mobley’s scored more than 20 points twice and had a clunker of a night with an eight-point outing in a Cleveland loss to Miami. Over that same stretch he’s grabbed double-digit boards just twice.

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For a player often compared to Kevin Garnett, consistent dominance has been scarce.

“I have the impression that Evan is scared,” Frye added, via Road Trippin’. “I don’t know if Evan really buys into the vision we have for him, and his place in this Cavs project. Me, I don’t see it. But that’s just my opinion.”

Mobley might just be a good, not great player. Defensively, he can switch onto any position, and he is undeniably one of the league’s best shot blockers. His offensive game has been a work in progress throughout all five of his professional seasons.

Each summer there are whispers that Mobley will display an improved outside shot with better range once the new season commences. Each season, the shot remains the same or worse. For instance, Mobley is attempting the most threes per game of his career (3.4) this season, but shooting only 30%, his third-worst percentage since entering the league.

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For the season, Mobley is being paid more than $46 million. His salary increases to between $50-$57 million over the next three years and jumps to more than $61 million in 2029-30 season, the last season of his contract.

Those numbers, combined with Mobley’s sometimes middling stats, have to make you wonder if it’s the Cavs whom Frye should label as scared.

This article was originally published on www.si.com/nba/cavaliers/onsi as Evan Mobley Seems ‘Scared’ According To Former Cavaliers Champion.