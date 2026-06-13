Japan captain Wataru Endo out of World Cup with injury, announces international retirement

Japan’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been rocked by the late withdrawal of captain Wataru Endo — just three days before they open their Group F campaign against Netherlands in Arlington.

Furthermore, the Liverpool midfielder — at the age of 33 — has also announced his immediate retirement from international football.

Since late February, Endo has struggled with a foot injury sustained while on club duty with Liverpool that required surgery, but it initially looked as though he had sufficiently recovered when he was named in the Samurai Blue’s 26-man roster — while the absence of other sidelined stars such as Kaoru Mitoma and Takumi Minamino was confirmed.

However, speculation soon surfaced around his condition after he lasted only a half in the warm-up friendly against Iceland on May 31 before being replaced after feeling discomfort.

At the time, Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu had said: “According to the medical reports, there is nothing to say he can’t play.

“So we just believe, pray and wait.”

Wataru Endo has announced his retirement from international football. Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Nonetheless, with Japan now just days away from what is — on paper, at least — their toughest assignment in Group F against the Dutch, the call has been made to leave out Endo and replace him with Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Shūto Machino — which is not exactly a like-for-like replacement.

“As announced, I will be stepping away from the World Cup squad,” Endo wrote on social media.

“Of course, there’s frustration at not being able to participate in this World Cup, but more than that, I’m proud of how we’ve grown together since the Qatar World Cup — me as captain, leading this team and turning our goal of ‘winning the World Cup’ into something we can say as a matter of course.

“The current team is truly a wonderful team. I believe they will overcome any adversity and show us sights we’ve never seen before.

“With this campaign, I will be retiring from the national team. So from here on, I’ll be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans. The moment when the Japan national team wins the World Cup will surely come some day. Let’s believe in that and cheer them on together.

“And let’s unite Japan’s strength as one so that moment comes in this tournament –everyone, let’s take on the North and Central America World Cup together!! Everyone, give it everything you’ve got.”

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Endo departs the international stage with 73 caps and four goals to his name since he made his Samurai Blue bow in 2015, and had been captain since after the last World Cup in Qatar.

Endo’s international retirement also means that Japan have now said goodbye to two skippers in just over a week.

The friendly win over Iceland at the end of May also served as a farewell for LA Galaxy stalwart and Endo’s predecessor Maya Yoshida, who had technically not retired from international football but been barely involved with the national team after the last World Cup.

It has been suggested that Ajax center back Kō Itakura will now lead the side, although attackers Takefusa Kubo and Ritsu Dōan are others who have donned the armband over the past 12 months or so.

After Sunday’s opener against Netherlands, Japan meet Tunisia six days later before finishing up their Group F campaign against Sweden on June 25.