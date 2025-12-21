Everything we know about her life after Joe Manganiello

As the year winds down, Sofía Vergara has decided to stop the guessing game and make things official. The Colombian actress has confirmed her new romantic relationship, closing the door on months of rumors with a single Instagram post that spoke volumes.

Vergara, best known globally for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on “Modern Family,” shared the first public image of herself alongside Douglas Chabbott, the American businessman she has reportedly been dating for about a year.

A Simple Instagram Post That Said Everything

Vergara chose Instagram, where she boasts more than 35 million followers, to share the news. The post featured a casual selfie of the couple taken in New York, a city that has quietly become the backdrop of many celebrity soft launches. The caption was short and direct. “I love you ❤️ @dougchabbott.”

Within hours, the post garnered over 150,000 likes and thousands of comments. Fans flooded the comment section with support, while celebrities also chimed in with congratulatory messages.

Putting an End to the Rumors

This image effectively puts an end to months of speculation surrounding Vergara’s love life. Since announcing her separation from actor Joe Manganiello in 2023, fans and media alike have kept a close eye on her personal life. While Vergara and Chabbott had been spotted together multiple times over the past year, neither had publicly confirmed the relationship until now.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image This image effectively puts an end to months of speculation surrounding Vergara’s love life.

Their decision to finally acknowledge it feels intentional and well-timed, especially as the actress steps into a new chapter both personally and professionally.

Who Is Douglas Chabbott?

Douglas Chabbott remains something of a mystery, which only adds to public curiosity. The American businessman keeps his social media accounts private, a move that clearly reflects his desire to stay out of the public eye despite dating one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars.

Chabbott currently serves as vice president of Dasan Inc., an international luxury jewelry company with a strong presence in elite fashion and design circles. While he avoids publicity, his professional world overlaps naturally with the entertainment industry.

© NurPhoto via Getty Images Douglas Chabbott ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco.

His social circle reportedly includes high-profile names like Tom Holland, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Manu Ríos, Anitta, Vanessa Hudgens, and Sydney Sweeney. In December 2024, he was seen attending a dinner alongside Vergara and several of these celebrities, quietly fueling speculation months before the Instagram confirmation.

Public Sightings That Sparked the Buzz

Although this is the first official confirmation, Vergara and Chabbott have been seen together on multiple occasions. Over the past several months, they attended events discreetly, often flying under the radar. One appearance that reignited rumors took place at an Oasis concert in Pasadena, California, at the end of September. Fans who spotted the pair together quickly shared photos online, prompting renewed curiosity about their relationship status. At the time, neither confirmed nor denied anything.

© Getty Images for Family Equality Sofi­a Vergara, Douglas Chabbott, Lucy Liu, and Benny Safdie.

At 52, Vergara continues to redefine what happiness, success, and love look like in Hollywood. Her career remains strong, her public presence confident, and her personal life increasingly intentional.