Fantasy Basketball Stock Up, Stock Down: DeMar DeRozan finds vintage form for fantasy playoffs

The fantasy playoffs are here! An uncharacteristically subpar or a surprisingly exceptional game or two can make all the difference in the world during this time of the year. For fantasy managers, here’s a look at which players could fall into those categories.

Let’s get started!

Advertisement

→ Watch the NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock: The Cavaliers and Bucks tip things off at 8 p.m. ET before the 76ers and Nuggets square off at 10 p.m. ET. Both games are available on Peacock . Check your local listings for the NBC game in your area.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings

2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: It’s beyond time to hop onto the Precious Achiuwa bandwagon

Achiuwa is one of the players on lottery-bound teams who have provided excellent value during the “silly season.”

STOCK UP

DeMar Derozan — SF/PF, Kings

The veteran mid-range technician has come alive just in time for the fantasy playoffs, even if it’s played a role in costing the Kings to lose some ground in top-3 NBA Draft pick projections this upcoming offseason. Sacramento has won four of its last five games, and although DeRozan missed one of those contests, he’s averaging 29.8 points and 6.3 assists per game in that stretch, which includes 41-point and 39-point outings. Fittingly, he’s made just one three-pointer during this run of high-scoring performances. Injuries to Keegan Murray (ankle) and Malik Monk (ankle) have eaten into the Kings’ depth and scoring, making DeRozan all the more likely to maintain his workload and production. Stock up!

VJ Edgecombe — PG/SG, 76ers

A back injury kept Edgecombe on the sideline for three games early in March, but in the four games since his return, he’s played some very good basketball. Specifically, Edgecombe is averaging 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 33.5 minutes per game since making his way back to the rotation. Arguably, the lone weakness over that stretch has been three-point shooting — he’s gone 2-of-18 from deep over his last four appearances. The rookie guard isn’t doing anything otherworldly from a numbers standpoint, but he’s trending in the right direction and helping the Sixers get back on track. He should continue to progress here in the fantasy playoffs.

Advertisement

Dejounte Murray — PG/SG, Pelicans

Speaking of returns from injury, Murray’s strong play has caught many by surprise. He returned from an Achilles injury and made his season debut in late February, immediately produced, and has only become more productive since. The veteran combo guard has scored 35 and 27 points in his past two appearances and is averaging 6.5 boards and 5.0 assists across six games in March. Murray’s nightly contributions across the stat sheet have quickly made him one of New Orleans’ most reliable and intriguing fantasy options. He’s been able to log close to 30 minutes per game consistently; if that number increases, so could the production, which would make him one of the better late-season roster additions across fantasy leagues.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Jazz’s Cody Williams crashes the party

Advertisement

Cody Williams is breaking out at just the right time for fantasy managers.

STOCK DOWN

Collin Gillespie — PG/SG, Suns

A strong fantasy season has stalled at the completely wrong time, from a fantasy basketball perspective. The third-year guard has totaled seven points and eight assists over his past three games after averaging 16.0 points and 6.3 assists over the three games prior. The good news for fantasy managers is that the minutes and opportunities haven’t evaporated — the recent slowed production seems to boil down to inefficient shooting more than anything else, which seems like a simple fix. However, with the fantasy basketball playoffs already underway in most leagues, those fantasy managers with Gillespie rostered are hoping he can shake out of this funk quickly.

Advertisement

Rudy Gobert — C, Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are struggling, and not many of their players have consistently played well enough to get the team back on track. That includes Gobert, whose recent numbers haven’t led to much fantasy production either. The four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year has totaled one blocked shot and two steals over the past four games, and although his defensive impact stretches far beyond something as simple as blocked shots, in the fantasy world, his inability to erase shots at the rim lately has cost him some production. Additionally, Gobert has scored in single digits and brought down fewer than 10 rebounds in three of his last four appearances. Both the Timberwolves and fantasy managers alike will need Gobert to produce numbers that more closely resemble the 18/9/2/1/1 line against the Warriors than the 2/7/2/0/1 line in the Wolves’ most recent loss to the Thunder.

Nic Claxton — C, Nets

The month of March has not been one of Claxton’s better months, if we’re strictly looking at statistics. Before Monday’s 12-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Trail Blazers, he had scored in single figures four games in a row, averaging 5.5 rebounds over that span. The lack of production came as a surprise, given that the seventh-year center had averaged 14.2 points in February, marking his most productive and efficient scoring month of the season. How and why did things suddenly take a turn? Hard to say. And maybe his double-double against Portland can serve as a turning point. But I, presumably like many, will need to see more production before becoming optimistic about Claxton for the rest of the season.