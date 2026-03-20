See Jennifer Garner in Peacock’s ‘Five Star Weekend’ First Look

Peacock is sending out save the date cards for its upcoming series The Five Star Weekend.

The NBCUniversal-owned streamer will debut all eight episodes of the drama, starring Jennifer Garner and based on a novel by Elin Hilderbrand, on July 16. Along with the date, Peacock has released several photos from The Five Star Weekend, which are below.

Garner (who’s also an executive producer) signed onto the series in January 2025. She stars as Hollis Shaw, a famous cook and best-selling author trying to recover from a devastating loss. D’Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Harlow Jane and Timothy Olyphant also star. Rob Huebel, David Denman, Josh Hamilton, West Duchovny, Judy Greer, Tory Devon Smith, Morrison Keddie and Roberta Colindrez have recurring or guest roles.

Peacock describes The Five Star Weekend this way: “Unable to move forward, the death starts to expose the cracks in Hollis’s picture-perfect life — her strained marriage, her complicated relationship with her daughter, and her growing pursuit of validation from her fans. In an effort to overcome grief and find herself again, Hollis gets the idea to host a weekend away at her house on Nantucket with three friends from different stages in her life: her childhood, her twenties, thirties, and one surprise fifth star. Set against a luxurious and coastal backdrop, the stars will mature in ways they could never imagine as boundaries are pushed and secrets are exposed.”

Universal Studio Group’s UCP is producing the series. Bekah Brunstetter (Sirens, Maid) created the series and is the showrunner. She executive produces with Beth Schacter (Billions, The Morning Show), director Minkie Spiro, Garner, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug of Dinner Party Productions, Hilderbrand and Merri Howard.

More photos from The Five Star Weekend are below.

D’Arcy Carden as Brooke, Regina Hall as Dru-Ann, Chloë Sevigny as Tatum, Jennifer Garner as Hollis, Gemma Chan as Gigi in ‘The Five Star Weekend’ Seacia Pavao/PEACOCK

Jennifer Garner and Chloë Sevigny Seacia Pavao/PEACOCK