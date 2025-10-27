Fantasy options to trust: Cowboys vs. Broncos

Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Football Live crew looks ahead to Sunday’s matchup between Dallas and Denver and which players could help fantasy managers the most.

Matt Harmon, give me somebody you think is gonna feast in this game.

I think it’s Gervonta Williams in a revenge game against his former team.

Look, he can say whatever he wants about, uh, how he feels about this, that and the other.

He wants to go out there and prove that they made a mistake letting him go, even if the grass was greener on the other side for him in Dallas.

And I, I look, it’s a tougher matchup.

The Broncos’ defense is obviously good, but this Cowboys rushing game, I still feel like people aren’t giving it the credit that it deserves for how good it is.

Right now, so far among running backs that have touched the ball 50+ times, Gervonta Williams trails only, uh, Bijan Robinson in terms of yards after contact per rush attempt.

So he is adding on to his own, uh, like the, the ecosystem and what’s being given to him from a blocking perspective because he also has one of the lowest stuff rates in the league.

They’re consistently getting a good push with this offensive line.

Gervonta Williams is making more of it with his tackle-breaking ability.

He looks.

Good out there.

He’s playing on passing down.

It’s like, guys, I think if we redrafted today, Gervonta Williams might be a top 6 to 7 running back off the board.

So that’s a guy even in a tough matchup, I still have really high expectations for.

Well, that works out for my pick in this game because if Pickens is going to be the one catching balls downfield and forcing the Broncos to throw the ball downfield as well when they get the ball, Cortland Sutton should be the beneficiary of that type of game environment, cause even though throughout 67 games.

For Cortland Sutton, he hasn’t been the wide receiver one that really we would expect coming at coming into 2025.

Just a 21% target rate, which is 29th among active wide receivers.

But still, when Bo Nix is looking downfield in most passing situations, that’s when he looks to Cortland Sutton.

Obvious passing situations, 30.9% of the team’s targets are going towards Sutton.

When Bo Nix is under pressure or blitz, he’s first on the team, 27.3%.

The targets, even in the red zone, even though he’s behind, uh, George Franklin, the guy I was talking about earlier, 22% of the targets are going towards Cortland Sutton.

We know that the Cowboys secondary is one that we would like to target from a past game perspective, with the number of quarterbacks that have gone up against them and performed well, which leads to their receivers also performing well in the box scores.

So if there’s talk about Troy Franklin earlier, if there’s a wide receiver one that I would want to target from the Broncos side, it has to be Cortland Sutton.