Pittsburgh lives and dies with pass rush

October 27, 2025

Mike Tomlin’s defense has long been the pillar of strength which has helped even moribund Steelers offenses to a winning record, but this year, the script has somewhat flipped.

There are flashy statistics to make this Pittsburgh defense look as dominant as ever. They are fourth in takeaways, sixth in pressure rate and are the fourth best team in the league at preventing their opponents from scoring in the red zone.

But beneath the surface, there are problems which the Packers can exploit as they look to win their third straight game this Sunday.

As a unit, the Steelers rank 19th in points allowed, 28th in yards, 20th in expected points added (EPA) per game and 31st in missed tackles per game. This is not the fundamentally sound, stingy defense on a down to down basis that Tomlin has historically produced.

