FC Goa to take on FC Istiklol in next AFC Champions League Two match | Ariana News

Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has delivered another major win for sports fans across Afghanistan, securing the live and exclusive broadcast rights to next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) — one of the world’s most-watched and commercially powerful cricket tournaments.

The landmark agreement means millions of viewers across the country will be able to follow every boundary, wicket and nail-biting finish of the IPL free-to-air on Ariana Television, reaffirming ATN’s position as Afghanistan’s undisputed home of world-class sport.

Often described as the crown jewel of global T20 cricket, the IPL brings together the sport’s biggest superstars from around the world, including elite players from India, Afghanistan, Australia, England, South Africa, the West Indies and beyond.

Its high-octane format, packed stadiums and dramatic finishes have made it a global phenomenon, attracting hundreds of millions of viewers each season.

For Afghan cricket fans — among the most passionate and knowledgeable supporters in the world — the deal represents far more than just entertainment.

“This is a historic moment for sports broadcasting in Afghanistan,” an ATN spokesperson said. “Cricket is deeply woven into the fabric of Afghan society, and the IPL is the pinnacle of modern cricket. By securing exclusive rights, ATN is ensuring that Afghan viewers remain connected to the very best the sporting world has to offer.”

The agreement builds on ATN’s growing portfolio of premium international sports rights and follows a series of high-profile acquisitions that have elevated the network’s reputation well beyond the region.

With its extensive terrestrial reach, Ariana Television is uniquely positioned to deliver the IPL to households in cities, towns and remote areas alike.

Afghan players have also played an increasingly prominent role in the IPL in recent years, with stars such as Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad among others becoming household names through their performances on the tournament’s biggest stages. Their success has inspired a new generation of Afghan cricketers — and fans — making the IPL’s availability in Afghanistan all the more significant.

Media analysts say the deal is a major boost for Afghanistan’s broadcast landscape, at a time when access to international sport remains limited in many parts of the world.

“Securing exclusive IPL rights is a statement of intent,” said one regional media expert. “It shows that ATN is not only competing at an international level, but winning. For advertisers, audiences and the wider sports industry, it reinforces Afghanistan as an active and engaged market.”

With this latest acquisition, ATN has once again proven its ability to bring the world’s biggest sporting spectacles directly into Afghan homes — ensuring that when the first ball of the IPL is bowled next year, Afghanistan will be watching live, together.

