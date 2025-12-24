2025 College football bowl season betting guide: Picks, predictions and plenty of underdogs

Bowl season is like betting a game of musical chairs where the music stops at kickoff. Lines are flying, rosters are leaking, coaches are packing boxes and seven-point swings show up before you’ve finished your coffee.

Chasing steam is how a good process turns into bad bets. If you don’t get the best of the number, let it go.

There are more bowls, a playoff, the NFL and entire new seasons waiting. Discipline beats FOMO every time. That said, here are some predictions for after the holiday break.

Check back with this file throughout bowl season to see Pamela Maldonado’s picks as they come in.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dec. 26 | 1 p.m. ET | Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Betting consideration: CMU +10.5

The matchup caps the margin. The Chippewas are flawed, but their flaws are predictable; struggling when they fall behind fast and forced to abandon structure. That’s exactly what happened in the 21-3 loss to Toledo. But Toledo is explosive, aggressive on early downs and plays with tempo.

Northwestern is none of that. The Wildcats’ EPA per play is 76th, which isn’t a profile that consistently wins 11-point spreads. Northwestern could win but CMU can hang, especially in a low-possession, run-heavy bowl game.

Pop-Tarts Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. BYU -4.5, 56.5

Dec. 27 | 3:30 p.m. ET | Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Betting consideration: Georgia Tech +4.5

One last chance to back quarterback Haynes King as an underdog? I’m in!

GT owns the more efficient offense in this matchup (18th in EPA per play) largely because of King. He’s driving real efficiency, creating value on early downs. When he throws, it’s productive and intentional, not a filler.

BYU’s strength is defense and pace control but not separation. The Cougars win games by compressing possessions and forcing long drives, which keeps opponents hanging around. That’s fine when you’re protecting a small number, but less convincing when laying more than a field goal against a top-20 efficiency offense.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Virginia vs. Missouri -4, 44.5

Dec. 27 | 7:30 p.m. ET | EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

Betting consideration: Virginia +165

The version of Missouri we’re getting is materially different without QB Beau Pribula, the engine behind the Tigers’ efficiency. With him out, Missouri becomes far more one-dimensional and run-dependent, which plays directly into what Virginia does best defensively. The Cavaliers’ passing defense is strong, and now Missouri loses the very thing that allowed them to stress secondaries and create balance.

Virginia’s loss to Duke matters here. Duke didn’t beat Virginia with explosive plays but by controlling possession, converting fourth downs and forcing Virginia into inefficient passing volume. That’s a very specific game script, and Missouri without Pribula is far less equipped to replicate that level of situational control.