Federal jury convicts New Orleans attorneys in staged 18-wheeler crash fraud trial

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – A federal jury found prominent injury attorneys Vanessa Motta and Jason Giles guilty Friday on multiple charges in an alleged staged wreck scheme, and both were later remanded to federal custody as they await sentencing.

Federal prosecutors said the case centered on a scheme in which so-called slammers intentionally crashed into 18-wheelers, allowing participants to file lawsuits and seek insurance payouts. Prosecutors argued Motta and Giles helped profit from those wrecks through their law practices.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Vitter read the verdict after jurors deliberated for over five hours Friday.

Giles was found guilty of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, mail fraud, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. Motta was found guilty of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

Stalbert was found not guilty of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud but guilty of making false statements to federal agents.

The King Firm was found guilty of mail fraud, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. Motta Law LLC was found guilty of two counts of mail fraud, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

Vanessa Motta and Jason Giles found guilty on multiple charges in the New Orleans staged crash fraud trial. (WVUE)

Prosecutors argued the case was not a victimless crime, saying truck drivers who lost their jobs were victims and that Louisiana drivers who pay high insurance rates were also harmed.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Simpson called the case “an example of the worst of the worst of what lawyers can be but shouldn’t be” and said it was “a glaring example of what happens when lawyers push the boundaries of the code of ethics and the code of responsibility.”

After the verdict was read, the courtroom turned emotional. Motta’s mother passed out, prompting Motta to scream, “Mommy! Mommy!” until medics were called. The woman later sat up, and Motta hugged her.

Later, Motta appeared to dry heave or vomit in the courtroom and was visibly emotional as proceedings continued.

Vanessa Motta and Jason Giles found guilty on multiple charges in the New Orleans staged crash fraud trial. (WVUE)

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After jurors were escorted out, Vitter considered whether the convicted defendants should remain free pending sentencing.

Motta’s attorney asked that she remain free on bond with home confinement and electronic monitoring, arguing she was not a flight risk or danger to the community and pointing to her family situation. Vitter rejected that argument, saying the case was “anything but a typical fraud case.”

The judge noted Motta had already violated bond conditions and said, “I have no reason whatsoever to believe she is naive” and “I believe she knew exactly what she was doing at all times.” She then ordered Motta detained pending sentencing.

Giles’ attorney asked the court to allow him to remain free pending sentencing so he could wrap up several businesses he had been involved in while not practicing law.

Vitter rejected that request, saying the evidence showed “beyond a doubt” that Giles knew he was being investigated when he contacted witnesses. She also said the argument that Giles did not know he was a target was “an insult to this court.”

Vitter further said Giles tried to pay off investigators to “nip this in the bud” and said she found it troubling the resources he had and what he intended to do with them.

Vitter then ordered Giles detained.

Stalbert’s attorney argued that the false-statements conviction was tied only to her comments to the FBI and not to any witness and said there was no danger to the community or other witnesses. Vitter said she would be released with conditions.

Giles was largely stoic as the verdict was read. His attorney, Lynda Van Davis, said that was because of his experience as a trial attorney but called the verdict disappointing.

“Let’s just face it. What the stagers and the slammers were doing was a horrible thing, absolutely horrible, and I think everyone thought that those who were involved needed to be punished,” Davis said. “The difference for me is that I do not believe my client knew what was happening in those cases.”

Outside court, Jeff Brockton, the father of Motta’s child, said he agreed with the verdict and was ready for his family to move forward.

“I’m worried more about my daughter at this moment. We have a person that has committed a crime, clearly has committed a crime, and the jury found her guilty,” Brockton said.

Sentencing dates were set for Motta and Motta Law on July 7, Giles and The King Firm on July 14 and Stalbert on July 21.

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