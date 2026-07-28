FIFA president’s leaked letter to Argentina following World Cup Final brawl comes across as tone deaf

The 2026 World Cup was a smashing success, but that doesn’t mean certain aspects of the event should be off limits to criticism, and that’s especially true when it comes to a recently leaked letter from FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Following Spain’s extra-time win over Argentina in the World Cup Final, several different on-field brawls broke out between players and team staff members. Argentina’s Leandro Paredes caught the most attention after appearing to grab Spain’s Eric Garcia by the throat, which set off more back-and-forths around the pitch.

Infantino either forgot that several Argentina members were involved in the on-field brawl, or is simply choosing to ignore that fact.

SPAIN COACH DE LA FUENTE SAYS ARGENTINA WORLD CUP FINAL CONDUCT ‘UNACCEPTABLE’

The FIFA president reportedly sent a letter to Argentine Federation president Claudio Tapia. The letter, which was leaked in Argentina and subsequently verified by the Daily Mail, highlighted Argentina’s “professionalism.”

“I would like to reiterate my most sincere congratulations for this important new result for Argentine soccer,” the letter reportedly began.

“The magnificent performance of the Albiceleste also contributed decisively to making this edition an exceptional event that captivated millions of football enthusiasts around the world,” the letter reportedly continued.

“Please send my sincere congratulations to all who have contributed to this magnificent result: to the players, to coach Lionel Scaloni, as well as to the coaching and medical staff and, of course, to the many fans who have accompanied and encouraged the team throughout the competition.

“These victories are always the fruit of constant work, professionalism and attention to detail, but also of passion, commitment and love for this wonderful sport. All this augurs a very promising future and, without a doubt, will pave the way for new and great successes for Argentine football.”

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Perhaps the most shocking piece in all of this is that FIFA launched an official investigation into the altercations that broke out following the final whistle of the final.

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So, the on-field brawls were aggressive enough to launch an investigation, but not so aggressive that congratulatory letters were off limits?

At the time of this writing, FIFA’s investigation into the on-field brawls following the final whistle is still ongoing.