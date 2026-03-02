Final Injury Report for Bucks-Bulls, Will Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anfernee Simons Play?

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road on Sunday afternoon as they travel to take on the Chicago Bulls in an Eastern Conference matchup.

Milwaukee enters Sunday’s game with a 26-32 record after losing at home to the New York Knicks on Friday night.

In Friday’s loss to the Knicks, Myles Turner led the way for the Bucks as he recorded 19 points and four rebounds while Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and four rebounds of his own.

Now Milwaukee will try to bounce back on the road on Sunday as they face off against a struggling Bulls team.

On the other side, Chicago enters Sunday’s contest with a 24-36 record after losing at home to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night to extend their losing streak to 11 games.

Matas Buzelis led the way for the Bulls in Thursday’s loss as he ended the game with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Tre Jones recorded 19 points, three rebounds and four assists off the bench.

While both teams are looking to pick up a victory in Sunday afternoon’s matchup, both squads may be without multiple key players due to injuries.

Bucks Injury Report, Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play?

For the Bucks, they have two players listed on their injury report, including star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee has ruled out Giannis as he continues to recover from a right calf strain that has kept him out since January 27.

With Giannis still sidelined, Kuzma, Bobby Portis and Ousmane Dieng could all continue to have larger roles.

The Bucks have also ruled out Taurean Prince as he remains sidelined while recovering from neck surgery that he underwent earlier this season.

Bulls Injury Report, Will Anfernee Simons, Patrick Williams Play?

On the other side, the Bulls have six players listed on their injury report, including both Anfernee Simons and Patrick Williams.

Chicago has ruled out Simons due to a fractured left wrist as he will miss his fourth consecutive contest.

With Simons still sidelined, Rob Dillingham, Jones and Collin Sexton could all continue to have increased roles.

The Bulls have also ruled out Williams due to right quad strain as he will miss his second straight game and he is expected to miss at least one week.

Jalen Smith has been ruled out due to a right calf strain while Zach Collins, Jaen Ivey and Noa Essengue all remain sidelined while recovering from injuries.

Fans can catch Sunday afternoon’s matchup between the Bucks and Bulls from Chicago at 3:30 p.m. EST.

