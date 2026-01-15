Final Injury Report for Wizards-Clippers, Will Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac Play?

The Los Angeles Clippers are at home on Wednesday night as they host the Washington Wizards in an interconference matchup.

Los Angeles enters Wednesday’s game with a 16-23 record after defeating the Charlotte Hornets at home on Monday night.

Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden

In Monday’s victory over the Hornets, Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Clippers as he recorded 35 points and five rebounds while James Harden added 32 points, four rebounds and 10 assists of his own.

Now Los Angeles will try to grab another victory at home on Wednesday as they face off against a struggling Wizards team.

On the other side, Washington enters Wednesday’s contest with a 10-28 record after losing on the road to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr.

Alex Sarr led the way for the Wizards in Sunday’s loss as he ended the game with 19 points and 15 rebounds while Tre Johnson recorded 19 points and five rebounds.

While both teams are looking to pick up a victory in Wednesday night’s matchup, both squads may be without multiple key players due to injuries.

Wizards Injury Report, Will Trae Young Play?

For the Wizards, they have two players listed on their injury report, including star guard Trae Young.

Former Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11)

Washington has ruled out Young due to a right knee MCL sprain and a right quad contusion that have kept him out since December 28.

The Wizards have also ruled out Cam Whitmore as he is sidelined indefinitely due to a blood clot in his right shoulder.

Clippers Injury Report, Will Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac Play?

On the other side, the Clippers have six players listed on their injury report, including both Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2)

Los Angeles has listed Leonard as questionable due to a right ankle sprain, though he has been able to play through the injury over the past handful of games.

If Leonard is sidelined on Wednesday, Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller could be in line for increased roles.

The Clippers have also listed Zubac as questionable due to a left ankle sprain that he suffered during Monday’s victory over the Hornets.

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac

If Zubac is sidelined, Brook Lopez, John Collins and Yanic Konan Niederhauser will likely have larger roles.

Derrick Jones Jr., Bogdan Bogdanovic and Bradley Beal have been ruled out as they continue to be sidelined while recovering from injuries while Chris Paul remains away from the team.

Fans can catch Wednesday night’s matchup between the Wizards and Clippers from Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. EST.

This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on Jan 14, 2026, where it first appeared in the NBA section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.