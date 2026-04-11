Final Jeopardy Answer Revealed (April 10, 2026)

There are three things guaranteed in the world today: Death, taxes, and Jeopardy! being on. Believe it or not, the iconic game show has been on the air for over 60 years (though the modern incarnation we know and love technically debuted in 1984). Under the watchful eye of Ken Jennings (who himself was a record-breaking champion), Jeopardy! puts three people’s trivia skills and reflexes to the ultimate test. And so many of the greats to grace those podiums started by simply watching the show as it aired on weekdays, as millions have done for over half a century.

Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of who won Jeopardy! today, plus the answer to Final Jeopardy.

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Who won Jeopardy today?

Jamie Ding

Jamie Ding simply won’t stop winning. He extended his dominant winning streak to 21 consecutive games, tying Cris Pannullo for sixth on the all-time consecutive wins list, per the Jeopardy Leaderboard of Legends and knocking on the door of the all-time top earners list. Friday’s victory brought his cumulative regular-play winnings to an impressive $609,000.

Who are the Jeopardy contestants today?

Xaque Williams

Xaque Williamsis a writer from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Kathi Fitzgerald

Kathi Fitzgerald is an English teacher from Williamsburg, Virginia

Jamie Ding

With Artemis II’s return to Earth tonight causing some broadcast shuffling, Jamie Ding still earned $36,400 and pushed his 21-day total to $609,000.

Friday’s episode of the long-running quiz show saw its reigning champion put together yet another masterful performance, even if it wasn’t quite as flawless as some of his earlier games. The bureaucrat and law student from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, found all three Daily Doubles, though one stumble, along with a few incorrect responses in Double Jeopardy, kept his score lower than some of his most recent outings. Even so, he managed to build a commanding runway lead heading into Final Jeopardy, where he answered correctly.

Related: Sam Heughan Surprises ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans With an ‘Outlander’ Category — Can You Answer the Clues?

What was Final Jeopardy today?

Final Jeopardy today was in the category “Around The World.”

The clue: “A river named for the sacred lotus flower flows toward this 839,000-square-mile body of water.”

The answer: What is the Bay of Bengal?

Two out of three contestants got it right. Jamie wagered $9,600 from his $26,800 lead and responded correctly, finishing with $36,400. Xaque also nailed it, wagering $7,000 to finish at $15,200, a strong showing even if it wasn’t enough to catch the champ. Kathi, meanwhile, guessed “What is the Indian Ocean?” and chose not to wager anything from her $200, holding steady at $200.

Ding will be back Monday looking for win number 22.

Did you get the answer? Sign off in the comments!

Related: Where Jamie Ding Ranks Among ‘Jeopardy!’s Top 10 All-Time Winners

When is Jeopardy on next?

Jeopardy! will come back on Monday, April 13, with a new episode. Check your local listings to find out when to watch

Where is Jeopardy streaming?

Jeopardy! is available on both Hulu and Peacock. Subscribers can enjoy watching new episodes the next day, as well as access a vault of many classic episodes to enjoy at a moment’s notice.

Related: Ken Jennings Reveals If ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Questions Are Easier

This story was originally published by Parade on Apr 10, 2026, where it first appeared in the News section. Add Parade as a Preferred Source by clicking here.