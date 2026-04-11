Congratulations are in order for Noah Wyle! The acclaimed television actor was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, becoming the 2,840th celebrity to receive the honor.

Wyle took to the podium to reflect on his career and on how meaningful it is to receive a star on the Walk of Fame as a lifelong Angeleno. Born and raised in the heart of Los Angeles, Hollywood Boulevard has always held special meaning for him.

“I have walked up and down this street, hopscotching over these names for 50 years, daydreaming,” Wyle said. “I have history up and down this street like nowhere else on Earth, and today, becoming part of that history is a true childhood dream come true. As far back as I can remember, I have wanted to be part of it. To be initiated into the club and company of showfolk. Those crazy, diverse individuals, that tribe of oddballs and eccentrics, dreamers and gamblers who make up this business.”

Wyle continued, “I love it more than I can say. It is all I’ve ever wanted to do and the only place I have ever wanted to be. It has been the joy of my life playing for you, being welcomed into your homes, becoming part of your history and your evolution. And I am truly humbled by this honor, gratified and inspired beyond words by this ceremony, and I will cherish the memory of this moment forever.”

Steven Weber, Noah Wyle and Jonathan Frakes. (JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

In attendance for Wyle’s Walk of Fame ceremony were Chicago Med actor Steven Weber and Star Trek: The Next Generation star Jonathan Frakes, who individually shared heartfelt speeches about their decades-spanning friendships with The Pitt star.

“Not only has The Pitt become a commercial and critical success, the show has struck a chord for the deep yearning for something, which has been in short supply lately: decency and empathy,” Weber said of Wyle. “That is who he is, and what he wants to get across. Decency without strings, ethics without a catch and an appreciation for the necessity of art in our daily lives, and on top of that, he has prioritized love in his life. He is a great husband and a great father and a pretty decent friend.”

“He’s a fearless and confident actor, and a true team player. He is also an insatiable collector of memorabilia, a voracious reader and a pool shark,” Frakes also said of the ER star. “The Pitt has catapulted into TV royalty with The Wire and Breaking Bad and The Sopranos, and all the awards and all the accolades that Noah received, including this iconic star on Hollywood Boulevard, are well earned and couldn’t happen to a better man.”

Noah Wyle as John Carter on ER. (NBC via Getty Images)

Wyle’s illustrious TV career spans three decades. He was 23 when he landed his breakout role as Dr. John Carter on NBC’s long-running medical drama ER in 1994. Serving as the show’s longest-tenured cast member, Wyle appeared on the show for 11 seasons until 2005. He earned five consecutive Emmy Award nominations, three consecutive Golden Globe Award nominations and four Actor Awards for his work on the medical drama. But Wyle didn’t hang up his stethoscope for good.

Twenty years after his time on ER came to an end, Wyle began starring as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch on HBO’s acclaimed medical drama The Pitt, on which he’s also an executive producer. The Pitt premiered in 2025 and marked the reunion between Wyle and his ER collaborators, producer R. Scott Gemmill and showrunner and executive producer John Wells. For his portrayal of Dr. Robby, Wyle has received widespread critical acclaim, including Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama at this year’s Golden Globe Awards and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at this year’s Actor Awards.

Cover thumbnail photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images