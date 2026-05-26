Brittney Griner’s injury situation is suddenly becoming a real concern for the Sun originally appeared on The Sporting News. Add The Sporting News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.

The early part of the 2026 WNBA season was supposed to represent something of a fresh start for Brittney Griner. After spending the 2025 campaign in a more limited role with the Atlanta Dream, the 10-time All-Star arrived with the Connecticut Sun looking like a player ready to reclaim a major role again. Through her first three appearances, she largely delivered.

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Griner averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists while immediately becoming one of Connecticut’s most important frontcourt pieces. At 35 years old, she still looked capable of controlling stretches offensively while providing the veteran interior presence the Sun badly needed. That is why Monday’s injury update before Connecticut’s matchup against the Golden State Valkyries suddenly feels far more significant than just another routine absence.

Brittney Griner’s injury status keeps trending the wrong direction

Heading into Monday night’s game at Chase Center, Griner was initially listed as probable while continuing to deal with a right rib injury. Normally, that designation strongly suggests a player is expected to suit up unless something changes during pregame workouts or final evaluations.

Instead, the Sun later downgraded Griner to out.

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That development immediately raised eyebrows because it marked her third consecutive missed game after originally appearing close to returning. Connecticut has not announced any setback, but late downgrades are rarely insignificant this early in a season.

The concern is not just about one rib injury, either.

Griner already missed time earlier this season because of a left foot issue, and now another injury has sidelined her for an extended stretch. For a veteran center playing heavy minutes again after transitioning back into a starting role, durability suddenly becomes a legitimate storyline to monitor. The Sun can survive short stretches without Griner. Surviving long-term instability around one of their cornerstone veterans would be a completely different challenge.

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Connecticut suddenly has pressure on Stefanie Dolson

With Griner unavailable again Monday, Stefanie Dolson is expected to continue handling starting center duties for Connecticut. Dolson brings experience and toughness, but replacing Griner’s overall impact is not realistic over the course of a long season. Connecticut built much of its frontcourt identity around Griner anchoring the paint offensively and defensively, especially against bigger teams across the league.

The timing also is not ideal for the Sun. The Valkyries continue attracting major attention during their inaugural season, and every matchup against Golden State carries extra energy and visibility right now. Missing a star player in those showcase environments is never ideal, especially for a Connecticut team still trying to establish consistency early in the year.

For now, the Sun are publicly treating Griner’s absence as manageable. But if the injuries continue stacking up before June even arrives, conversations around her long-term availability are only going to grow louder.

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