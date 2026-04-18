Final Trailer – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Plus, pick up advance movie tickets for your clan on sale now!

We’ve all heard stories of a Mandalorian bounty hunter and a child. Soon, we’ll experience our first adventures with the Clan of Two on the big screen.

The final trailer for the Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu feature film has arrived, a captivating sneak peek at the journey of Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice and son Grogu, which debuted to an enthusiastic crowd at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Opening with the unmistakable sound of “Yoda’s Theme” as Grogu meditates in a forest — an image that also graces the latest poster for the film! — Colonel Ward (played by Sigourney Weaver) introduces the duo and their mission to hunt Imperial war criminals and protect a hard-won peace in the age of the New Republic.

In their theatrical debut, the Mandalorian and Grogu will encounter a giddy gaggle of Anzellans, ruthless bounty hunters, and the nefarious Hutt Twins who threaten Djarin “You will suffer, then it will be his turn.” Monsters.

The trailer promises a coming-of-age tale that examines Grogu’s journey alongside his adoptive father. Or as the elder Mandalorian puts it, “The old protect the young, and then the young protect the old.” But what happens when the Mandalorian isn’t there to protect his charge?

Check your armor and get ready to embark on this exciting new adventure, a rollicking ride filled with heart and humor. This is the Way.

Advance tickets for the all-new Star Wars film directed by Jon Favreau, starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White, are on sale now at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is written by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and Noah Kloor, and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, and Carrie Beck serving as executive producers. The music is composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, with a score by the Academy Award®-winning Göransson, will be available early on Walt Disney Records across all digital platforms beginning May 15, 2026. The 12-inch vinyl album, featuring 13 score cues, is set for release June 5 and is available now for pre-order. A special limited edition Mandalorian helmet-shaped 10” die-cut vinyl, which includes two new score cues from the film, will be out May 22 and is also available for pre-order.

Get tickets now on sale at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold and get ready for Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.