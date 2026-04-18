Textron, Moog, and Curtiss-Wright Stocks Trade Up, What You Need To Know

A number of stocks jumped in the afternoon session after the de-escalation of Middle East tensions improved the long-term demand forecast for commercial aviation.

As airlines see their profit margins recover due to lower fuel costs, their ability to finance new, fuel-efficient aircraft orders increases. Major aerospace manufacturers are seeing a relief rally as investors anticipate a stabilization in the commercial order backlog. The reopening of critical trade routes also eases supply chain bottlenecks for specialized raw materials and components.

For an industry that relies on precise “just-in-time” manufacturing, the reduction in geopolitical friction ensures more reliable production schedules. While defense-related contracts may see a slight cooling in sentiment, the robust recovery in the commercial segment is more than compensating for it.

The stock market overreacts to news, and big price drops can present good opportunities to buy high-quality stocks.

Among others, the following stocks were impacted:

Moog’s shares are not very volatile and have only had 5 moves greater than 5% over the last year. In that context, today’s move indicates the market considers this news meaningful, although it might not be something that would fundamentally change its perception of the business.

The previous big move we wrote about was 9 days ago when the stock gained 4.9% on the news that the U.S. and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, pausing a conflict that had sent equity prices reeling.

The aerospace sector was projected to benefit from the broader “risk-on” move as commercial aviation prospects improved. While defense-related volatility remains a factor, the stabilization of global trade routes and the massive rally in airline stocks provided a halo effect for aircraft manufacturers and parts suppliers.

Moog is up 29.3% since the beginning of the year, and at $323.15 per share, it is trading close to its 52-week high of $349.60 from February 2026. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of Moog’s shares 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $3,774.

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