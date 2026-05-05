Finn Wolfhard Unveils 2026 North American Headline Tour Dates

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Following the release of his latest single “I’ll Let You Finish,” and the announcement of his forthcoming album Fire From The Hip (out July 10), Finn Wolfhard has revealed plans for an expansive North American headline tour set to kick off this summer.

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The tour marks Wolfhard’s largest to date, bringing the performer to major cities across the U.S. and Canada. His 2025 tour consisted of 22 shows, with 14 in the US and 8 in the EU and UK.

The Stranger Things star will kick off his live shows opening for longtime friends and collaborators, Twin Peaks on May 20 at Thalia Hall in Chicago. He is expected to play a mix of songs from his forthcoming album, Fire From The Hip, as well his debut album, Happy Birthday.

The official tour begins on July 17 in Washington, DC, making stops in cities like New York, Toronto, Chicago, before picking back up in the fall with additional dates across the South, West Coast, and Pacific Northwest. The run also includes solo debuts at major festivals such as Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and Austin City Limits. Opening bands will include folk-rock duo Sleeper’s Bell (July 17-28) and Malcy in (October 1 – 20).

Ticket presales begin on Wednesday, May 6th at 10am local and public onsale begins on Friday May 8th at 10am local here.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

July 17 — 9:30 Club — Washington, DC

July 18 — Union Transfer — Philadelphia, PA

July 21 — Webster Hall — New York, NY

July 22 — The Sinclair — Cambridge, MA

July 24 — The Opera House — Toronto, ON

July 25 — Saint Andrew’s Hall — Detroit, MI

July 28 — Hi-Fi Annex — Indianapolis, IN

July 31 — Lollapalooza — Chicago, IL

August 1 — Osheaga Festival — Montreal, QC

October 1 — Trees — Dallas, TX

October 2 – 4 — ACL Weekend 1 — Austin, TX

October 6 — Variety Playhouse — Atlanta, GA

October 7 — The Fillmore Charlotte — The Underground — Charlotte, NC

October 8 — The Basement East — Nashville, TN

October 9 – 11 — ACL Weekend 2 — Austin, TX

October 12 — Crescent Ballroom — Phoenix, AZ

October 13 — The Fonda Theatre — Los Angeles, CA

October 14 — Castro Theater — San Francisco, CA

October 16 — Hawthorne Theatre — Portland, OR

October 18 — The Showbox — Seattle, WA

October 20 — Commodore Ballroom — Vancouver, BC

About Finn Wolfhard