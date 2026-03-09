Five Guys Welcomes Guests to 40th Birthday After Party

Five Guys Enterprises LLC

BOGO promotion runs March 9-12

Five Guys burger

40th After Party_1A_1080X1350

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On February 17 – the 40th birthday of Five Guys – we invited fans to celebrate with us. The response to our birthday buy one burger, get one free (BOGO) promotion was unlike anything we’ve seen.

You visited our restaurants in overwhelming numbers, and we weren’t ready for you. We didn’t meet our own standards, and that’s not something we take lightly. So, we’re asking for a do-over.

Making It Right

Five Guys is bringing back the BOGO offer – the right way – during the 40th After Party, running today, March 9 through Thursday, March 12.

“We were genuinely humbled by your response,” Five Guys Founder Jerry Murrell said. “Forty years is a long time, and the outpouring of support for our 40th birthday reminded us why we love what we do.”

Our teams have been hard at work replenishing fresh product and making the preparations we should have made the first time around.

The Crew is Ready

Customers weren’t the only ones caught off guard on February 17.

Our store crews were put in an incredibly difficult position, and the way they performed under pressure did not go unnoticed. As a thank you, Five Guys will distribute approximately $1.5 million in bonuses to store employees across our system.

How to Redeem

Join the After Party one of two ways: order online at FiveGuys.com or through the Five Guys app. Sign into your existing account or create a free one to redeem.

Purchase any burger at regular menu price and receive one (1) free burger of equal or lesser value, using the code FGAFTERPARTY. Limit one redemption per reward code. Taxes may apply. Delivery or other fees may apply.

This offer is valid today, March 9, 2026 – Thursday, March 12, 2026, at participating Five Guys locations in the United States and Canada. This offer is not valid for in-store orders.

Built by Family

In 1986, Jerry and Janie Murrell presented a choice to their young sons: go to college or start a business. The boys chose business, rolled up their sleeves and got to work, opening a small carry-out spot in Arlington, Va.

Four decades later, Five Guys (named after the five Murrell sons) remains a family business. And while the company has grown beyond what anyone could have imagined, the commitment to quality hasn’t wavered.

We fell short of that commitment on February 17, and we’re determined to get it right this week.

About Five Guys

Five Guys is a global fast-casual leader known for quality ingredients and customizable burgers. It began in 1986, when the Murrell family opened their first burger joint in Arlington, Va. Today, Five Guys operates nearly 2,000 locations in 25-plus countries. It strives to deliver a consistently great experience for customers.