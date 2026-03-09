Ohio State president Ted Carter resigns after ‘inappropriate relationship,’ university says

Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. was selected as Ohio State’s president in 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. has resigned from his position.

10TV obtained a copy of Carter’s resignation letter submitted to The Ohio State University Board of Trustees on Saturday. Chairman John Zeiger accepted the resignation on Sunday.

“The Board was surprised and disappointed to learn of this matter and takes the situation and its potential impact on the university very seriously. We respect your decision and appreciate your cooperation in supporting an orderly leadership transition,” Zeiger wrote in his response to Carter.

According to a release from the university, Carter told trustees that he had an inappropriate relationship with someone seeking public resources to support her personal business and offered to resign.

“The board appreciates the president’s contributions to the university over the last two years,” Zeiger said.

Ohio State said leaders will share additional information about the transition in the coming days.

Carter was selected as Ohio State’s 17th president in 2023, succeeding Kristina Johnson, who resigned in November 2022. He started his position on Jan. 1, 2024.

Before coming to Ohio State, Carter served as president of the University of Nebraska System, where he oversaw four campuses of nearly 70,000 students, faculty and staff.

You can read Carter’s statement below:

“For personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role as president of The Ohio State University. I disclosed to the board of trustees that I made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership.

“I believe we have made much progress during my time at Ohio State, and I’m sorry I’m not able to remain your president longer. The students, faculty and staff at this university are among the very best in the world, and the Education for Citizenship 2035 strategic plan has Ohio State poised to succeed for years to come.

“I have enjoyed a strong working relationship with the board of trustees, and I’m grateful for their support and guidance.

“Lynda and I leave Ohio State with gratitude and appreciation for this wonderful community. It has been an honor to serve as this university’s 17th president, and we wish the university ongoing success.”