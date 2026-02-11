Five Round Rock ISD high schools earn spots on 2025 AP School Honor Roll

All five comprehensive Round Rock ISD high schools were recognized by the College Board with placement on the 2025 AP® School Honor Roll , honoring the district’s continued growth and success in Advanced Placement (AP) programs .

According to Director of Gifted and Advanced Academics Michelle Swain, the recognition reflects both increased participation and strong student performance across campuses.

“The fact that we continue every year to grow in participation as well as performance and are seeing record numbers of students earn a three or higher is huge,” Swain said. “Most districts are happy if they get 50% of their students earning a three or higher. Having all five of our comprehensive high schools recognized is a testament to how hard our schools have worked to inform students and parents about the benefits of advanced academic coursework and earning college credit before graduating high school.”

Westwood High School earned Platinum recognition on the 2025 AP School Honor Roll. The campus supported 80% of the Class of 2026 in taking at least one AP course before graduation. Additionally, 72% of the class earned college credit by scoring a three or higher on an AP exam, and 42% took at least five AP courses during their high school careers, including at least one course as a freshman or sophomore.

Round Rock High School was named a Gold AP School Honor Roll recipient. The school supported 70% of the Class of 2026 in taking at least one AP course, while 63% earned college credit by scoring a three or higher on an AP exam. Forty-two percent of the class of 2026 took at least 5 AP courses across their high school years, with at least one class taken as a freshman or sophomore.

McNeil High School received Silver recognition, while Cedar Ridge High School and Stony Point High School earned Bronze status on the 2025 AP School Honor Roll.

Across Round Rock ISD, 84% of eligible students registered to take an AP exam during the 2025-26 school year.

Swain emphasized the long-term impact of AP coursework on college readiness.

“We know that students taking AP courses, whether they take the exam or not, are better prepared to handle the rigor of college classrooms and coursework,” she said. “By earning a three or higher on an AP exam, students save time and money in college while demonstrating they are ready for college-level coursework. For some students who may not have seen themselves attending a two- or four-year university, that opportunity can be a game changer.”

The recognition underscores Round Rock ISD’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to rigorous academic opportunities and ensuring students are prepared for success in college and beyond.