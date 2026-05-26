Darius Rucker to Receive the Veterans Voice Award at 52nd AMAs

Darius Rucker to Receive the Veterans Voice Award Presented by USAA’s Honor Through Action at 52nd American Music Awards

Award Recognizes Rucker’s Longtime Commitment to Those Who Served

Queen Latifah Hosts The Star-Studded Annual Special, Which Airs Live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas – Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on CBS and Paramount+

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW ON AXS

Los Angeles — May 19, 2026 – Today, CBS and Dick Clark Productions (DCP), the world’s largest owner and producer of televised live event entertainment programming, announced that Diamond-certified superstar Darius Rucker will receive the Veterans Voice Award Presented by USAA’s Honor Through Action, at the 52nd American Music Awards (AMAs). The award recognizes artists who use their platforms to make meaningful, lasting change in the lives of those who served. Throughout his career, Rucker has consistently championed those who serve through his long-time support of military organizations and through his music. Hosted by Queen Latifah, the AMAs will air live coast-to-coast on Monday, May 25, at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on CBS and Paramount+*

Broadcast during Military Appreciation Month, the star-studded evening will feature special in-show moments celebrating veterans, led by Official Military Appreciation Partner USAA, a leading provider of insurance, banking and retirement solutions for military members, veterans and their families. Rucker, who will also perform during the broadcast alongside his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates, will be recognized on-stage for his longstanding personal commitment to organizations like Military Warriors Support Foundation, with which he helped provide 20+ mortgage-free homes to veterans. Throughout his career, Rucker has also performed on multiple overseas USO tours and at events in support of veterans such as the DoD Warrior Games. Last year’s Veteran’s Voice Award was presented to Zac Brown.

The broadcast will also offer viewers a look at USAA’s Poppy Wall of Honor® — returning for its seventh year to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Stretching more than 130 feet, the exhibition’s 600,000+ hand-placed poppies represent every American life lost in the line of duty since World War I, each a quiet act of remembrance for the fallen. Additionally, Gold Star families will be in attendance at the AMAs, and U.S. service members and veterans will be seated in USAA’s Military Appreciation Section.

“Behind every name we honor on Memorial Day is a family, a story and a sacrifice that should never be forgotten,” said Chris Curtin, USAA Chief Marketing Officer. “Darius Rucker has long stood beside the military community, not just in words but through action, and this recognition reflects the same spirit of remembrance, service and support that defines our mission.”

“The American Music Awards is proud to celebrate both the heroes who have served our nation and the artists who champion their cause — working together with USAA to help veterans build strong careers, secure their financial futures, and care for their well-being,” said Mike Chuthakeio, Chief Commercial Officer, Dick Clark Productions. “Lending his voice year after year to honor service men and women, Darius embodies the spirit of service and we are honored to spotlight his remarkable commitment in partnership with USAA.”

This special recognition is part of USAA’s Honor Through Action initiative — a five-year, $500 million commitment to the military community, focused on meaningful careers, financial security, and well-being for veterans and their families. More than a campaign, it is a call to action: to stand alongside the military community, transform gratitude into progress, and turn purpose into lasting impact.

This Memorial Day, the American Music Awards is proud to spotlight our nation’s heroes and help amplify the vital work being done in support of the veteran community, honoring the enduring spirit of service in partnership with leading Military and Veterans Service Organizations – Blue Star Families, Bob Woodruff Foundation, Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Easy Day Foundation, Fisher House Foundation, Gary Sinise Foundation, Invictus Games Foundation, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Semper Fi & America’s Fund, Team Rubicon, and the USO. To learn more, visit TheAMAs.com/Salute.

The star-studded special will kick off summer with host Queen Latifah live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the largest venue in the show’s history, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. The show will air live coast to coast on CBS Television Network and Paramount+* at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, and feature performances from Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Billy Idol, International Artist Award of Excellence recipient KAROL G, Hootie & the Blowfish, KATSEYE, Keith Urban, Maluma, New Kids on the Block, Riley Green, SOMBR, Teddy Swims, Teyana Taylor, The Pussycat Dolls + Busta Rhymes, and Twenty One Pilots, with more to be announced soon. Tickets for the star-studded must-see show are now available on AXS.

As one of music’s most anticipated nights of the year, the 52nd American Music Awards returns to CBS and Paramount+* to honor the most influential artists and songs of today alongside unforgettable performances and special moments in a multi-genre, cross-generational celebration of music.

Nominations for the 52nd American Music Awards were announced last month. Taylor Swift leads with eight nominations, followed by Morgan Wallen, Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter, and SOMBR with seven each. Fan voting has concluded for all awards other than Social Song of the Year and Tour of the Year, which will remain open through the first 30 minutes of the AMAs broadcast. Fans can vote for these two awards via VoteAMAs.com and the @AMAs Instagram profile.

Additional details, including more presenters for the 52nd AMAs will be announced in the coming week.

Tickets for the star-studded must-see show are now available on AXS.

About the American Music Awards:

Celebrating the year’s most iconic music, the American Music Awards is the world’s largest fan-voted award show, honoring today’s most influential artists and their passionate fanbases.

Created by legendary producer and visionary Dick Clark and first awarded in 1974, the American Music Awards is known for delivering half a century worth of iconic performances and enduring moments that have defined and shaped pop culture, as well as a history of introducing audiences to breakthrough artists.

One of 2025’s most-watched television specials according to Nielsen, last year’s top-rated 51st American Music Awards reached over 10 million unique viewers across its CBS and Paramount+ premiere on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, and encores on MTV, CMT, and BET. The CBS broadcast marked the show’s largest audience since 2019 with a +38% increase over its last live airing in 2022 on ABC.

Airing for the first time on Memorial Day, the 2025 AMAs kicked off summer with host Jennifer Lopez, who returned to host a decade after her AMAs hosting debut in 2015. She opened the 51st American Music Awards in spectacular fashion, delivering a non-stop, breathtaking medley of 23 of the year’s biggest hits. Performances included ICON Award recipient Janet Jackson; Alex Warren, Becky G and Manuel Turizo, Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, Reneé Rapp, and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Rod Stewart.

The American Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions.

For the latest news, exclusive content, and updates, follow the AMAs:

Website: TheAMAs.com

X: @AMAs

Instagram: @AMAs

TikTok: @AMAs

Facebook: @AMAs

Threads: @AMAs

YouTube: @TheAMAs

Hashtag: #AMAs

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and retirement solutions and serves 14 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook, Instagram or X (@USAA), or visit usaa.com

About Darius Rucker

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide including their Double Diamond-certified (22x Platinum) debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and he won his third career GRAMMY Award in 2014 for Best Solo Country Performance with his Diamond-certified (11x Platinum) version of “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time and one of the few Country songs to amass over a billion streams on Spotify. His latest album Carolyn’s Boy is available everywhere now as is his New York Times bestselling memoir “Life’s Too Short,” released via Dey Street in 2024.

As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. and has raised over $5.1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his annual Darius and Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. In addition, Rucker has advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tenn. Rucker is also an avid sports fan, with his Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics line of NFL, MLB, NHL, NCAA and WWE apparel available via Fanatics.com, and he is part of the Music City Baseball investment group working to bring an MLB team to Tennessee in addition to serving as a partner at the MGC Sports & Entertainment agency.

For more information, visit www.dariusrucker.com and follow on social media @DariusRucker.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‐generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct‐to‐Consumer, and TV Media. The Company’s portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America’s most‐watched broadcast network, CBS News, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance’s Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information please visit www.paramount.com.

About Dick Clark Productions

Dick Clark Productions (DCP) is the world’s largest owner and producer of televised live event entertainment programming including “The Golden Globes,” the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of film, television and podcasting, “American Music Awards,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” the No. 1 entertainment special in America, “Golden Eve,” “Academy of Country Music Awards,” “Billboard Music Awards,” “Rising Stars of Country Music,” Emmy®-winning series “So You Think You Can Dance,” and “American Bandstand,” the iconic and groundbreaking cultural phenomenon that defined a generation. Dick Clark Productions also possesses one of the world’s most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic specials, performances, and legendary programming. Dick Clark Productions is owned by Penske Media Corporation. For more information, please visit DickClark.com

*Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.