Florida State vs Virginia Tech live updates: Time, TV for ACC softball championship

4:36 pm ET
Florida State wins 20th ACC championship
Kevin Skiver
No padding? No problem. Francik retires the 7-8-9 hitters for the Hokies in order to clinch Florida State’s 20th ACC conference tournament championship. It was a dominant pitching display from both sides today, but ultimately the passed ball that scored Harp ends up being the difference. Jazzy Francik goes six innings interrupted by an inning from Ashtyn Danley. They allow four hits and three walks between them, and did not allow a run after the first inning.
4:28 pm ET
Florida State goes down quietly
Kevin Skiver
Another quick inning for the Seminoles, which means no insurance for Francik in the top of the seventh. She’ll see the bottom of the Virginia Tech order for the last gasp of the Hokies.
4:22 pm ET
Castine lines out to end the threat
Kevin Skiver
That’s why Francik is the ACC Pitcher of the Year. Even with the walk against her first batter back, Francik gets Castine to line out softly to short. Florida State comes back up for the bottom of the sixth, but not before a big exhale in that Seminole dugout.
4:19 pm ET
Francik back in for Florida State
Kevin Skiver
Francik reenters the game in the top of the sixth for the Seminoles with two outs and runners at the corners in the sixth inning. She comes into a high-leverage situation looking to keep the Hokies off the board in a 2-1 game. Kylie Aldridge walks to load the bases, and it feels like a do or die moment for Rachel Castine.
4:08 pm ET
Layton throws another scoreless inning
Kevin Skiver
Layton gives up a two-out double to Anna Hinde in the alley, but it amounts to nothing for Florida State, which is held scoreless for the third straight frame. Virginia Tech’s bats enter the top of the sixth looking to make up a run against Danley.
3:58 pm ET
Ashtyn Danley relieves Francik
Kevin Skiver
With two outs in the fifth inning, Ashtyn Danley comes in in relief of Francik, who hadn’t allowed a run since the first inning. Danley gets the third out of the inning, and Virginia Tech is down to six outs to try to make up a run to Florida State.
3:49 pm ET
Avery Layton works out of a jam
Kevin Skiver
In her second inning in relief of Mazzarone, Avery Layton gets into a tough spot. With runners on first and second and Isa Torres at the plate, she gets Torres to ground out 4-3 and keeps the Seminoles scoreless for another inning. It’s 2-1 going into the fifth inning, as pitching continues to win the day.
3:37 pm ET
Double play expedites Virginia Tech fourth inning
Kevin Skiver
Despite getting their leadoff runner on, the Hokies ground into a double play and Francik retires Virginia Tech in order. Florida State comes to the plate up 2-1.
3:30 pm ET
Virginia Tech holds Florida State scoreless again
Kevin Skiver
We’re entering pitching showdown territory here. Florida State goes 1-2-3 at the hands of reliever Avery Layton. It’s 2-1 Seminoles going into the top of the fourth, as the Hokies look to ignite their bats.
3:27 pm ET
Virginia Tech held scoreless again
Kevin Skiver
Francik holds Virginia Tech scoreless for a second straight inning, with a two-out walk to Lynch breaking up the 1-2-3 inning. She seems to have settled in well, and the Hokies will need to find offense as we enter the latter innings of this game.
3:18 pm ET
Florida State goes into third inning with lead
Kevin Skiver
After a rocky start, Florida State resets the scales with a good second inning. The Seminoles are unable to add to their lead, but reclaim serve in the bottom of the second and will go into the third with a 2-1 lead.
3:09 pm ET
Florida State ties it up, then takes lead
Kevin Skiver
Kennedy Harp barrels one up to drive a long double out to dead center. Bella Ruggiero scores from first base, and Harp scores on the next pitch on a passed ball. It’s 2-1 Seminoles, and both teams have arms up in the bullpen in this high-stakes game.
3:03 pm ET
Florida State has quick 1-2-3 inning
Kevin Skiver
Jazzy Francik settles in after a relatively frantic first inning. She logs back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout from Virginia Tech. The Hokies head into the defensive portion of the frame still with a 1-0 lead.
2:57 pm ET
Emma Mazzarone works out of early threat
Kevin Skiver
Florida State puts runners on second and third in the first inning, but Emma Mazzarone strikes out Anna Hinde in a full count to hold the Seminoles scoreless. We head to the top of the second with Virginia Tech up 1-0.
2:44 pm ET
Virginia Tech jumps out to 1-0 lead
Kevin Skiver
Isa Torres nearly makes an unbelievable play to get Florida State out of the inning, but an errant throw allows Jordan Lynch to score from second and gives the Hokies a 1-0 lead. Florida State gets out of the inning, but will bat for the first time at a deficit.
2:15 pm ET
Virginia Tech softball schedule 2026
Kevin Skiver
Here are the Seminoles’ five most recent contests. For Florida State’s full schedule, click here.
- Friday, May 8: VT 5, Duke 0 *
- Thursday, May 7: VT 3, Virginia 1 *
- Friday, May 1: VT 12, Syracuse 1 (5 innings)
- Saturday, May 2: VT 13, Syracuse 2 (5 innings)
- Sunday, May 3: T 12, Syracuse 1 (5 innings)
2:00 pm ET
Florida State softball schedule 2026
Kevin Skiver
Here are the Seminoles’ five most recent contests. For Florida State’s full schedule, click here.
- Friday, May 8: FSU 9, Stanford 0 (5 innings) *
- Thursday, May 7: FSU 2, Georgia Tech 1 *
- Friday, May 1: FSU 10, Boston College 0 (6 innings)
- Saturday, May 2: FSU 8, Boston College 0 (6 innings)
- Sunday, May 3: FSU 8, Boston College 0
1:45 pm ET
What TV channel is ACC softball championship on today?
Kevin Skiver
The ACC softball championship game will air nationally on ESPN. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app (with a valid cable login) and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
1:30 pm ET
What TV channel is ACC softball championship on today?
Kevin Skiver
The ACC softball championship game will air nationally on ESPN. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app (with a valid cable login) and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
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