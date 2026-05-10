Florida State vs Virginia Tech live updates: Time, TV for ACC softball championship

By / May 10, 2026

4:36 pm ET

Florida State wins 20th ACC championship

Kevin Skiver

No padding? No problem. Francik retires the 7-8-9 hitters for the Hokies in order to clinch Florida State’s 20th ACC conference tournament championship. It was a dominant pitching display from both sides today, but ultimately the passed ball that scored Harp ends up being the difference. Jazzy Francik goes six innings interrupted by an inning from Ashtyn Danley. They allow four hits and three walks between them, and did not allow a run after the first inning.

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