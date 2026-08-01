Ford recalls more than 134,000 impacted vehicles. See affected models

July 31, 2026, 3:40 p.m. ET

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 134,000 vehicles as part of two newly announced recalls, according to a recent notice posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) website.

The recalls affect certain models of Ford’s F-150 and F-250 Super Duty trucks as well as certain models of the automaker’s Mustang Mach-E series vehicles.

The recall for the trucks, issued on July 28, involves a fault in the vehicle’s 8-inch SYNC infotainment screen. According to the recall notice, when the affected trucks are in reverse, an issue with the screen’s software occurs, which could “cause the rearview camera image to be obstructed by the infotainment home screen menu.”

Impacted owners are expected to be notified via letter on Aug. 17, and an over-the-air software update is expected to be ready on Sept. 21.

The second recall by Ford, also issued on July 28, involves certain models of the company’s Mustang Mach-E vehicles. According to the recall notice, the cars’ rear-side window glass trim could be improperly secured, potentially flying off the vehicle when in motion.

Ford said it is aware of more than 200 reports of loose or detached trim pieces connected to the recall. Affected owners, who are expected to receive letters on Sept. 10, can take their vehicles to a local Ford dealership for a free fix.

What cars are affected by the recall?

According to the NHTSA, more than 134,000 vehicles are covered by the two recalls issued by Ford. The following models and model years are affected:

2021-2023 Ford F-150

2023-2026 Ford F-250 Super Duty

2023-2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Recall after recall

The double recall by Ford comes only days after the carmaker issued another recall for almost 80,000 vehicles due to a defect related to the affected cars’ driver’s seat.

The issue involving certain Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators could cause an unoccupied driver’s seat to “recline unintentionally during certain scenarios, such as remote unlock or remote start,” according to the recall notice.

The agency noted that the reclining seat may trap the person in the back seat, increasing the risk of potential injury.

How to search for car recalls

Car owners can search NHTSA’s database for recalls based on their vehicle’s identification number, or VIN.

USA TODAY’s recall database also includes information on car, food, drug and other product recalls.

USA TODAY’s Taylor Ardrey contributed to this report.

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@usatodayco.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.