Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich dies at 59

PHOENIX (AZFamily) — Former Arizona Attorney General and prominent politician Mark Brnovich has died at 59, his family confirmed Tuesday.

“It is with profound sorrow that the Brnovich family announces the passing of Mark Brnovich. Best known as Arizona’s 26th Attorney General, a state and federal prosecutor, and champion of justice, he will forever be remembered and cherished by us as a beloved father, husband, son, and brother. We are heartbroken with this loss and are deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support from so many wonderful people across the state and country,” his family shared in a statement.

Brnovich, a member of the Republican Party, served as the Arizona Attorney General from 2015 to 2023.

As attorney general, Brnovich engaged in several high-profile legal battles, including a lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents — normally his client— over plans to build a hotel at Arizona State University.

He also urged the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down part of the Voting Rights Act in a high-stakes case brought by the Democratic National Committee.

Before being elected attorney general, he was a federal prosecutor and head of the state Gaming Department, which regulates gambling. Later in his political career, Brnovich had an unsuccessful Senate run in 2022.

He was also nominated by President Trump in March 2025 to be the next U.S. ambassador to Serbia. Brnovich previously described himself as the son of immigrants who fled communism in Yugoslavia. His nomination was not confirmed by the Senate.

Brnovich leaves behind his wife, Susan, and two daughters, Milena and Sofija.

Arizona leaders react to Brnovich’s passing

Arizona politicians and leaders are reacting to the news of Brnovich’s passing.

His once political opponent, Tom Horne, called him an “outstanding, dedicated public servant and a devoted family man.” Horne went on to say, “At one time we were political opponents, but we eventually became friends, for which I am grateful. My hope is that his family finds peace as they mourn this wonderful person.”

Former Arizona Governor also expressed his sympathies to Brnovich’s family.

“It was an honor to campaign with and serve alongside Mark Brnovich. His passion for the law, justice, and victims were hallmarks of his career in public service. For those of us blessed to call him a friend, his humor, positivity, and happy warrior spirit were infectious. May he rest in peace,” Ducey said.

The current Arizona AG Kris Mayes said, “I am saddened to hear of the sudden passing of former Attorney General Mark Brnovich. My heartfelt condolences go to his wife Susan and their entire family at this difficult time. Mark dedicated many years to public service in Arizona, including his two terms as Attorney General.”

Adrian Fontes released a statement on behalf of the Arizona Department of State offering his condolences to Brnovich’s family, saying, “His dedication to service and commitment to Arizona will not be forgotten. While we often found ourselves on differing sides of political arguments, our shared love of Arizona was always common ground. We will continue to keep the Brnovich family in our hearts and minds this coming year as they wrestle with this loss.”

The Department of Gaming also issued a statement about his passing:

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mark Brnovich, former Arizona Attorney General and Arizona Department of Gaming Director. His years of service to our state and commitment to public life will be remembered. — Arizona Department of Gaming (@AzGaming) January 13, 2026

