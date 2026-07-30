SPD Chief Shon Barnes dismissed by Mayor Wilson

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes was relieved of his duties Wednesday night by Mayor Katie Wilson, five different sources tell FOX 13 Seattle.

According to sources, Barnes began texting individuals Wednesday night discussing his dismissal. Barnes had been scheduled to conduct 1-on-1 interviews with Seattle media Wednesday afternoon, but those interviews were abruptly canceled. At 6:30 p.m., he appeared at a silent vigil for victims of the Bite of Seattle shooting. He left abruptly, and sources tell FOX 13 he had a meeting with the mayor after the vigil, which is when he was asked to resign.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes attends the vigil for the victims of the Bite of Seattle shooting at Seattle Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The backstory:

On Sunday night, July 26, the Seattle Police Department and city officials faced criticism after waiting several hours to hold a news conference about the Bite of Seattle shooting.

Seattle police Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis finally provided an update at a Sunday evening briefing, which Chief Shon Barnes did not attend.

On Monday morning, Barnes was present at a second Bite of Seattle investigation news conference with Mayor Katie Wilson. He told the media that he was out of town Sunday, attending the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Conference, hosted in Dallas.

After Monday morning’s press conference, video captured a confrontational interaction between Barnes and a reporter.

Who is Shon Barnes?

Former Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell appointed Barnes as chief of police in 2024.

The backstory:

Barnes had led the Madison, Wisconsin, Police Department since 2021. He previously held leadership roles in Chicago; Salisbury, North Carolina; and Greensboro, North Carolina.

During his tenure in Madison, Barnes oversaw significant drops in violent crime and property offenses while increasing female officer representation in the department to 28%.

Harrell praised Barnes’ forward-looking vision and history of community-focused, evidence-based policing. Barnes succeeded interim Chief Sue Rahr.

Barnes lays out Seattle crime plan

Upon taking office in Seattle in 2025, Barnes outlined his vision for the department by launching a series of community forums to address city safety.

What they’re saying:

Barnes introduced “Seattle-Centric Policing,” a data-driven initiative that mapped out precinct priority areas to target localized crime trends, such as gun violence and property damage. The plan emphasized interagency collaboration and partnerships with local businesses, government agencies, schools and community members.

Barnes also announced a community policing pilot program that assigned dedicated pairs of officers to specific neighborhoods.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

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