FOX Sports Announces Group Stage Match Assignments for Opening Week of FIFA World Cup 2026™

Lead Announcers John Strong and Stu Holden Call the U.S. Men’s National Team Opener June 12 with Reporter Jenny Taft from Los Angeles; Ian Darke and Landon Donovan Anchor World Cup Opener June 11 with Reporter Alex Aljoe from Mexico City

U.S. Men’s National Team Opens Play vs. Paraguay on Friday, June 12 with Special Three-Hour Pregame Show Starting at 6:00 PM ET on FOX

Live Coverage Ahead of World Cup Opener Between Mexico and South Africa on Thursday, June 11 Kicks Off at 1:00 PM ET on FOX

LOS ANGELES – Ahead of the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ on Thursday, June 11 , FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the tournament, today unveils broadcaster match assignments for the first week of the Group Stage.

As part of FOX Sports’ FIFA World Cup 2026™ presentation, nine commentary teams will travel across North America calling all 104 matches on location from every one of the tournament’s 16 host cities. Today’s announcement was made by Brad Zager, FOX Sports President and Executive Producer.

Acclaimed play-by-play announcer John Strong pairs with former U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) standout and match analyst Stu Holden for their third consecutive men’s FIFA World Cup™ as the network’s lead broadcast booth. Strong and Holden make their FIFA World Cup 2026™ debut, alongside reporter Jenny Taft, on Friday, June 12 , from Los Angeles when the USMNT open Group D play vs. Paraguay. Live coverage for the first USMNT FIFA World Cup™ match on home soil in more than 30 years features a special, three-hour pregame show starting at 6:00 PM ET on FOX. The Strong – Holden – Taft trio will call and cover every USMNT match throughout the tournament.

Distinguished commentator Ian Darke reunites with former USMNT star and analyst Landon Donovan to call the opening match from Mexico City with reporter Alex Aljoe pitch side. Live coverage on Thursday, June 11 for host nation Mexico vs. South Africa begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.

The second match of the tournament on Thursday, June 11 between Korea Republic and Czechia on FS1 features decorated play-by-play announcer Jacqui Oatley and former England national team defender Warren Barton on the call from Guadalajara.

Renown commentator Darren Fletcher pairs with former England national team dynamo Owen Hargreaves on the second day of the tournament, Friday, June 12 for host nation Canada’s opening match vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina on FOX from Toronto.

Additional FOX Sports announcer pairings debuting during the first week of Group Stage play include respected commentator Derek Rae and former England goalkeeper Rob Green on Qatar vs. Switzerland, Saturday, June 13 on FOX, as well as Ian Crocker and former Gibraltar national team defender Danny Higginbotham calling Haiti vs. Scotland later that same night on FS1.

On Sunday, June 14 , veteran voice JP Dellacamera and former U.S. Women’s National Team playmaker Lori Lindsey call Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador on FS1, while play-by-play announcer Tyler Terens and former USMNT star Maurice Edu call Sweden vs. Tunisia on FS1.

Former referees Dr. Joe Machnik and Mark Clattenburg serve as FOX Sports’ dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026™ rules analysts throughout the tournament. Match assignments will be announced on a weekly basis once the competition is underway.

GROUP STAGE MATCH ASSIGNMENTS: JUNE 11 – 18

From Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, July 19, FOX Sports will be America’s official English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™ presenting all 104 tournament matches live across FOX (72) and FS1 (32) with every match streaming in 4K live and on-demand on FOX One.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.