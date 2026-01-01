Everything to know about the World Cup in Boston

Group-stage matches will be played in 16 cities across the three countries. In addition to Boston, 10 other US cities (Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle, and San Francisco Bay Area) will host matches. In Canada, Toronto and Vancouver are the venues. Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey are the host cities in Mexico.

The group stage will be the busiest time of the schedule, with 72 matches to be contested June 11-27.

With the World Cup set to kick off on Thursday, 104 matches will be played across 39 days.

The expanded 48-team field will see 32 teams advance. The bottom team from each group will be eliminated. Matches will end after 90 minutes plus stoppage time, and teams will be awarded 3 points for a win, 1 point for a draw, and 0 points for a loss.

So, how can you watch all the action?

All 104 matches will be broadcast across Fox and FS1. They also can be streamed though Fox One and the Fox Sports app.

If you do not have cable, these streaming services carry those channels: Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Telemundo and its affiliates will be broadcasting the Spanish-language matches in the United States. Peacock is streaming all 104 matches in Spanish.

You can see the day-by-day World Cup schedule here.

Looking for something surrounded by more people? Here’s a list of community watch parties. The largest such example will be at the FIFA fan festival, held at Boston City Hall, which will also livestream matches for the 16 days that it is operational.

A list of what days that is open and which matches will be livestreamed can be viewed here.

A crew rotates the world’s largest soccer ball after inflating the record breaker at Piers Park in anticipation of the upcoming World Cup at Piers Park in East Boston. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Here are the matches to be played in Boston, starting with the group stage.

Sat., June 13, 9 p.m. (FS1): Haiti vs. Scotland

Scotland, ranked 45th by FIFA, holds a decisive edge on Haiti (No. 83) and boasts players such as Napoli’s Scott McTominay, Aston Villa’s John McGinn, and Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

Tues., June 16, 6 p.m. (Fox): Iraq vs. Norway

What a prime opportunity to see one of the best players in the world, Norway’s Erling Haaland, in person.

Fri., June 19, 6 p.m. (Fox): Scotland vs. Morocco

Led by defender Achraf Hakimi, Morocco was a semifinalist at the 2022 World Cup. The Atlas Lions are No. 8 in the FIFA rankings.

Tues., June 23, 4 p.m. (Fox): England vs. Ghana

One of the favorites, the Three Lions seek their first World Cup title since 1966. From top to bottom, England’s lineup is stacked, with Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane leading the line.

Fri., June 26, 3 p.m. (Fox): Norway vs. France

Arguably the best of the group-stage matchups in Boston, Kylian Mbappé and Les Bleus will battle Haaland and Norway in what amounts to must-see TV.

National flags hang above a street in the Queens borough of New York City on opening day of the 2026 World Cup football tournament. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Round of 32

Sixteen teams will be eliminated after the group stage. From the Round of 32 on, it is single-elimination knockout. If the match goes to overtime, two 15-minutes periods will be played. If the match is still tied after 120 minutes plus stoppage time, a penalty shootout will determine the winner.

Boston hosts one match in the Round of 32, on Mon., June 29, at 3 p.m., which will be broadcast on Fox. It features the winner of Group E vs. a third-place finisher in Group A/B/C/D/F.

The other cities hosting Round of 32 matches are Los Angeles, Dallas, New York/New Jersey, Atlanta, Seattle, Miami, San Francisco, Houston, Kansas City, Mexico City, Monterrey, Vancouver, and Toronto.

Boston will not host a game in the Round of 16, which kicks off on July 4. That round features the final match each in Canada and Mexico, with the tournament’s premier clashes to be played in the United States.

Mexican fans arrive at the LA Memorial Colesium Stadium for a watch party for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match between Mexico and South Africa at the FIFA Fan Festival in Los Angeles, California. Mexico and South Africa are opening the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City. APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images

Quarterfinals

Boston will host one of the four quarterfinal games, on Thursday, July 9, at 4 p.m. The others are in Los Angeles (July 10, 3 p.m.), Miami (July 11, 5 p.m.), and Kansas City (July 11, 9 p.m.).

The tournament wraps with two semifinals (July 14, 3 p.m., in Dallas and July 15, 3 p.m., in Atlanta), then the third-place match on July 18 (5 p.m., Miami) and the final on July 19 (3 p.m., MetLife Stadium in New Jersey).

Eight teams will play in Massachusetts during the group stage: England, France, Haiti, Iraq, Morocco, Norway, and Scotland. Learn more about all eight — their stars, their playing style, their history, and their projected finish — here.

We also have a list of the top 10 players in Foxborough here.

Who should you root for in the World Cup? Take our quiz to pick a country.

We also have details on the favorites for the World Cup — why they’ll win, and why they won’t.

Check out some underrated teams to root for here, and the most overrated teams entering the tournament here.

A detailed view of a woman dressed as La Catrina with lips painted to resemble the flag of Mexico at The Angel of Independence in Mexico City, Mexico. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

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Aerial view of an 850-square-metre street painting depicting Brazilian football star Neymar, designed by Brazilian artists Rafael Jung, Nosg, Bart, Chimia, Joca and Jefferson, in Novo Hamburgo, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil. PEDRO H. TESCH/AFP via Getty Images

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Instagram at @katiemac.sports.