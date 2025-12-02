Freezing temperatures, slick conditions cause traffic troubles

Freezing rain and drizzle have created hazardous road conditions in central Oklahoma, with icy bridges leading to rollover crashes and dangerous driving situations. >> Download the KOCO 5 App | Subscribe to KOCO 5’s YouTube channel11:20 a.m. Monday Update: EMSA says paramedics responded to 105 traffic accidents on Monday morning, which is 15 times more than normal. Twenty-seven people were transported by EMSA to hospitals in the OKC area. 11 a.m. Monday Update: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the roads are improving, and the ice that was present on bridges and interstate is beginning to melt. Traffic conditions are also improving after a busy morning full of crashes. However, I-40 near Rockwell remains closed due to a hazmat spill. 9:35 a.m. Monday Update: A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 40 in western Oklahoma City on Monday morning.The crash, which caused heavy damage to the semi, caused a spill on the interstate between Council and Morgan roads. Hazmat crews were on the scene.It wasn’t clear if anyone was injured in the crash or what the semi was carrying.>> Video Below: Hazmat responds to overturned semi between Council and Morgan roads9 a.m. Monday Update: EMSA has already responded to 82 traffic collisions and transported 24 patients to hospitals. This is 11 times more than normal. Crews also responded to one cold exposure call on Monday morning. EMSA asked people to avoid unnecessary travel until road conditions improve. >> Video Below: Sky 5 shows crashes caused by slick road conditions from above8:55 a.m. Monday Update: Sky 5 is flying over the OKC metro, showing collisions caused by black ice and slick conditions. Click the link below to watch. 7:33 a.m. Monday Update: Oklahoma City Community College announced it will delay its opening to 10 a.m. due to weather. Normal campus operations will resume at that point. Oklahoma City police say it has responded to at least 55 crashes on Monday. Click the video player above for the latest traffic conditions from KOCO 5 Anchor Dacoda Wahpekeche. 7:20 a.m. Monday Update: While Choctaw-Nicoma Park Public Schools closed due to road closures that were expected to last until mid-morning, that power has been restored. 7 a.m. Monday Update: Freezing drizzle is slowing down in the OKC metro, but crashes across the area are not. All lanes of northbound I-35 are closed at I-40 due to a crash. Drivers should expect major delays in the area. The icy conditions and power outages are causing school delays and closures Monday. Harrah Public Schools will be closed due to severe weather and significant power outages affecting the area, with more than 11,000 customers impacted in Choctaw and Harrah, including over 4,200 outages in Harrah alone.Choctaw-Nicoma Park Public Schools also announced it would be closed Monday due to power outages. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that it is not canceling school, but families should expect delays with bus routes.6:45 a.m. Monday Update: Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said the rapid transition from light freezing rain to ice-covered bridges caused issues for those traveling in the area. Driver should be very careful if you have to get on the roads here in central Oklahoma.Meteorologist Michael Armstrong reported from I-240, describing the conditions as “extremely dangerous” with a light freezing drizzle that is difficult to see but can be felt. Armstrong said the risk of rollover crashes due to drivers traveling too fast, especially when approaching bridges that have become sheets of ice. Despite the ongoing light precipitation, Armstrong said the damage is already significant, with any additional accumulation exacerbating the situation.A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m., with temperatures expected to rise above freezing around 10 a.m. The chance of further accumulation is at 60% until 8 a.m., with a possibility of a light dusting of snow later in the afternoon. >> Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here.Current temperatures are 29 degrees in Oklahoma City and 30 degrees in Enid, with a wind chill of 19 degrees. Conder said those traveling to be prepared for the cold conditions. He anticipates temperatures will rise to about 35 degrees in the afternoon, with some areas in southwestern Oklahoma reaching the 40s.KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team, led by Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane, has been certified by WeatheRate as providing the Most Accurate Forecast in Oklahoma City for 13 consecutive years. This outstanding achievement underscores KOCO 5’s unwavering dedication to delivering reliable weather forecasts to viewers.

Freezing rain and drizzle have created hazardous road conditions in central Oklahoma, with icy bridges leading to rollover crashes and dangerous driving situations. >> Download the KOCO 5 App | Subscribe to KOCO 5’s YouTube channel

11:20 a.m. Monday Update: EMSA says paramedics responded to 105 traffic accidents on Monday morning, which is 15 times more than normal. Twenty-seven people were transported by EMSA to hospitals in the OKC area. 11 a.m. Monday Update: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the roads are improving, and the ice that was present on bridges and interstate is beginning to melt. Traffic conditions are also improving after a busy morning full of crashes. However, I-40 near Rockwell remains closed due to a hazmat spill. 9:35 a.m. Monday Update: A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 40 in western Oklahoma City on Monday morning. The crash, which caused heavy damage to the semi, caused a spill on the interstate between Council and Morgan roads. Hazmat crews were on the scene. It wasn’t clear if anyone was injured in the crash or what the semi was carrying. >> Video Below: Hazmat responds to overturned semi between Council and Morgan roads 9 a.m. Monday Update: EMSA has already responded to 82 traffic collisions and transported 24 patients to hospitals. This is 11 times more than normal. Crews also responded to one cold exposure call on Monday morning. EMSA asked people to avoid unnecessary travel until road conditions improve.

>> Video Below: Sky 5 shows crashes caused by slick road conditions from above 8:55 a.m. Monday Update: Sky 5 is flying over the OKC metro, showing collisions caused by black ice and slick conditions. Click the link below to watch.

7:33 a.m. Monday Update: Oklahoma City Community College announced it will delay its opening to 10 a.m. due to weather. Normal campus operations will resume at that point. Oklahoma City police say it has responded to at least 55 crashes on Monday. Click the video player above for the latest traffic conditions from KOCO 5 Anchor Dacoda Wahpekeche. 7:20 a.m. Monday Update: While Choctaw-Nicoma Park Public Schools closed due to road closures that were expected to last until mid-morning, that power has been restored. 7 a.m. Monday Update: Freezing drizzle is slowing down in the OKC metro, but crashes across the area are not. All lanes of northbound I-35 are closed at I-40 due to a crash. Drivers should expect major delays in the area. The icy conditions and power outages are causing school delays and closures Monday. Harrah Public Schools will be closed due to severe weather and significant power outages affecting the area, with more than 11,000 customers impacted in Choctaw and Harrah, including over 4,200 outages in Harrah alone. Choctaw-Nicoma Park Public Schools also announced it would be closed Monday due to power outages. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that it is not canceling school, but families should expect delays with bus routes. This content is imported from Facebook.

You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. 6:45 a.m. Monday Update: Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said the rapid transition from light freezing rain to ice-covered bridges caused issues for those traveling in the area. Driver should be very careful if you have to get on the roads here in central Oklahoma. Meteorologist Michael Armstrong reported from I-240, describing the conditions as “extremely dangerous” with a light freezing drizzle that is difficult to see but can be felt. Armstrong said the risk of rollover crashes due to drivers traveling too fast, especially when approaching bridges that have become sheets of ice. Despite the ongoing light precipitation, Armstrong said the damage is already significant, with any additional accumulation exacerbating the situation. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m., with temperatures expected to rise above freezing around 10 a.m. The chance of further accumulation is at 60% until 8 a.m., with a possibility of a light dusting of snow later in the afternoon. >> Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Current temperatures are 29 degrees in Oklahoma City and 30 degrees in Enid, with a wind chill of 19 degrees. Conder said those traveling to be prepared for the cold conditions. He anticipates temperatures will rise to about 35 degrees in the afternoon, with some areas in southwestern Oklahoma reaching the 40s. KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team, led by Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane, has been certified by WeatheRate as providing the Most Accurate Forecast in Oklahoma City for 13 consecutive years. This outstanding achievement underscores KOCO 5’s unwavering dedication to delivering reliable weather forecasts to viewers.