Georgia Lottery Reaches Over $30 Billion for Education

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that the Georgia Lottery Corporation (GLC) has raised over $30 billion for education in the State of Georgia since its inception in 1993. These funds have enabled millions of Georgians to receive essential early learning through the Georgia Pre-K program and provided the opportunity for higher education through the HOPE Scholarship and Grant programs. Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp were joined by University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue, University of Georgia President Jere Morehead, and Georgia Institute of Technology President Angel Cabrera on Friday at the Georgia-Georgia Tech game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a ceremonial check presentation from GLC CEO Gretchen Corbin and Board Chairman John Irby to mark the milestone.

“On behalf of generations of Georgians, Marty and I are proud to congratulate the Georgia Lottery on this historic milestone and celebrate its impact on so many students, some of them twice as former Pre-K students and HOPE recipients,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Since 1993, Georgia students from Pre-K to college have been set up for success through the programs funded by the lottery, expanding access to high-quality education in our state. We look forward to seeing that legacy of impact continue for years to come.”

“Every dollar raised contributes to Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K Programs with a wide-reaching impact for students, families and communities,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin. “Reaching the $30 billion mark is a testament to the continued support from our players, retailers, vendor partners and stakeholders throughout the state. Thanks to Governor Kemp, members of the Georgia General Assembly and our Board of Directors for their leadership in our mission to maximize revenues for education.”

With the most recent quarterly transfer of $414.8 million to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education account, the amount raised for education now totals $30.2 billion. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs. More than 2.25 million students have received a HOPE scholarship, and more than 2.2 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

About Georgia Lottery Corporation

The Georgia Lottery was created in November 1992 to enhance education funding in Georgia. The Lottery for Education Act created the Georgia Lottery Corporation (GLC) to oversee and operate the lottery. Georgia Lottery proceeds are used to fund specific education programs, including tuition grants and scholarships to undergraduate college students for attendance at eligible Georgia colleges, universities, or technical colleges; and the Georgia Prekindergarten Program for all 4-year-olds.

More than 2.25 million students have been able to attend colleges through Georgia’s HOPE scholarship program; more than 2.2 million four-year-olds have attended Georgia’s Prekindergarten Program; and all of Georgia’s public schools have benefited from over $1.8 billion in capital outlay, computer and technology upgrades.

