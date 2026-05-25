French Open Day 2 Men’s Predictions Including Casper Ruud vs Roman Safiullin

Day 2 of the French Open will see 24 men’s singles matches as we get into the meat of the first round. The best in the world will fight for their place in Round 2. And, as always, our writers here at LWOT will share their thoughts on who it will be. We split the 24 matches between this article and five others. The other articles feature Stan Wawrinka vs Jesper de Jong, Gael Monfils vs Hugo Gaston, Ben Shelton vs Daniel Merida, Tommy Paul vs Rinky Hijikata, and Rafael Jodar vs Alexandar Kovacevic. Predicting these matches are Zain Mustafa, Manuel Traquete, and Ilemona Onekutu. Who do you think will win?

French Open Day 2 Men’s Predictions

Frances Tiafoe vs Eliot Spizzirri

Zain:

This all-American clash pits the point construction of Eliot Spizzirri up against the flair of Frances Tiafoe. While both players will like their chances in this one, Tiafoe’s better serve and exceptional movement give him the edge here.

Prediction: Tiafoe in 4

Manuel:

Spizziri has been struggling with injury all season and is unlikely to be able to produce a very high level here. Tiafoe reached the quarterfinals last year and while it is unlikely that he can repeat such a run he should at least win this first round.

Prediction: Tiafoe in 3

Ilemona:

Frances Tiafoe brings aggression and athleticism that can overwhelm opponents. The wildcard Spizzirri will fight hard in front of the home fans but lacks the weapons at this level. Tiafoe’s recent form should see him through comfortably.

Prediction: Tiafoe in 3

Jaume Munar vs Hubert Hurkacz

Zain:

One of the matches of the first round sees Jaume Munar’s baseline game go up against the big-serving Hubert Hurkacz. This will likely be a long, topsy-turvy match, and while Hurkacz’s serve could very well be the difference in these slower conditions, Munar should be the more comfortable player in a physical encounter, given Hurkacz is still not quite back to the level he was pre-injury.

Prediction: Munar in 5

Manuel:

At his best, Hurkacz would be the favorite here, but he has been very far from that level, while Munar has become a very tough opponent to beat in the past year. He could well be able to score a win here given their respective levels at the moment.

Prediction: Munar in 5

Ilemona:

Hubert Hurkacz serves huge and can dominate with his forehand on faster clay. Jaume Munar knows the surface well and grinds effectively. Hurkacz’s power and improving clay results make him the stronger pick.

Prediction: Hurkacz in 4

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Brandon Nakashima

Zain:

Historically, Roberto Bautista Agut has had success in this match-up, as his forehand consistency has got him through. But nowadays, the Spaniard is nowhere near that level, and if Brandon Nakashima serves well and keeps much of the match backhand to backhand, he should have the success needed to win this one.

Prediction: Nakashima in 4

Manuel:

Nakashima won this matchup with ease in Rome, and that same could well happen here. Bautista Agut is really very far from his best days and seems close to retirement, while Nakashima, despite not really enjoying playing on clay, has established himself as a solid ATP level player.

Prediction: Nakashima in 4

Ilemona:

Roberto Bautista Agut is a smart, consistent player who excels at constructing points on clay. Brandon Nakashima hits cleanly but can get exposed in long rallies. Bautista Agut’s experience and tactical game should prevail.

Prediction: Bautista Agut in 5

Casper Ruud vs Roman Safiullin

Zain:

After falling out of the Top 20, Casper Ruud is back to playing some of his better clay-court tennis in recent weeks. Against Roman Safiullin, an opponent with a decent backhand and an exceptional serve if in rhythm, Ruud will need to be sharp quickly. And I think he will be, as he progresses to the second round.

Prediction: Ruud in 3

Manuel:

Ruud has a fantastic track record at this tournament and has been playing at a very good level recently. He will certainly be looking to reach a third final at this tournament and it’s very unlikely that Safiullin will be the one to derail him.

Prediction: Ruud in 3

Ilemona:

Casper Ruud has one of the best clay pedigrees around with multiple finals at this event. Roman Safiullin can play well but will find it tough to match that consistency over five sets. Ruud’s movement and topspin should control most rallies.

Prediction: Ruud in 3

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