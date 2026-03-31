From Avengers Endgame To 21 Jump Street

Gorgeous actress Brie Larson has carved out a unique space for herself in Hollywood through dedication and honest effort. Her career seamlessly blends critically acclaimed movies with global blockbusters. Larson has consistently impressed both critics and audiences with her emotionally intense and powerful superhero performances. Here is a look at her highest-rated performances, ranked by IMDb.

1. Avengers: Endgame

Release Date: 26 April 2019

26 April 2019 Director: Anthony Russo & Joe Russo

Anthony Russo & Joe Russo IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: In this epic Marvel movie, Brie Larson reprised her role as Captain Marvel as she joined forces with Earth’s mightiest heroes. Though her screen time is limited, her presence adds power and gravitas to the plot. The film’s emotional stake, massive scale, and record-breaking success make it one of the most successful movies in cinematic history.

2. Room

Release Date: 16 October 2015

16 October 2015 Director: Lenny Abrahamson

Lenny Abrahamson IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The movie features Brie Larson in one of her most impactful performances as a mother confined in isolation, raising her son. The movie is emotionally intense, focusing on survival, resilience, and an unbreakable bond between mother and child. Larson’s raw and deeply human portrayal earned her an Academy Award for the role.

3. Short Term 12

Release Date: 23 August 2013

23 August 2013 Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Destin Daniel Cretton IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: This is a critically acclaimed indie movie in which Brie Larson plays a supervisor at a foster care facility. The character commendably balances caring for the troubled teens alongside confronting her own past traumas. The film is subtle and emotionally powerful, with a realistic approach to sensitive matters.

4. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Release Date: 13 August 2010

13 August 2010 Director: Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The movie is a visually dynamic cult classic in which Brie Larson played a memorable role as Envy Adams. Though her screen time was limited, she stood out with her confident persona and iconic musical performance.

5. 21 Jump Street

Release Date: 16 March 2012

16 March 2012 Director: Phil Lord & Christopher Miller

Phil Lord & Christopher Miller IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: In the film, Larson plays a high school student with a rebellious streak. In the hit comedy, she showcased her early versatility and ability to shine even in ensemble casts. The film is packed with humor, action, and some surprisingly emotional moments.

The Marvel star Brie Larson continues to balance powerful indie roles with blockbuster success, proving her versatility time and again. After the success of The Marvels, she is expected to reprise her role in future MCU projects. She will also be delving into more diverse and character-driven roles. Her upcoming projects include a creature-horror film titled Fail-Safe, and she will also voice Rosalina in the animated film The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

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