G2 Takes Game 1 Against T1 with ‘Double ADC’ Strategy

©RIOT GAMES

On the 8th, the second round of the lower bracket in the ‘2026 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI)’ bracket stage took place at the Daejeon Convention Center (DCC) Exhibition Center II in Yuseong-gu, Daejeon, featuring a match between T1 and G2 Esports. In the first game, G2 Esports secured a victory by demonstrating the power of their ‘double ADC’ composition in the late game.

In the first game, both teams traded kills and maintained a delicate balance until G2 Esports pulled ahead by winning a skirmish over Void Grubs. They successfully targeted ‘Faker’ Lee Sang-hyeok’s Cassiopeia, who lacked Flash. T1 attempted to counter by sending ‘Keria’ Ryu Min-seok’s Camille to catch ‘Broken Blade’s’ Vayne, but because Camille had not yet learned her ultimate skill, the play dragged on, resulting in both T1 players being caught without securing a kill. G2 Esports maintained their momentum by taking down ‘Doran’ Choi Hyun-joon’s Renekton shortly after.

However, T1 was not about to collapse. With Camille reaching level 6, T1 utilized the ultimate skill of ‘Oner’ Moon Hyun-joon’s Nocturne to take down ‘Hans Sama’s’ Ezreal. They successfully turned the tables on G2 Esports’ attempt to target Cassiopeia, picking up two additional kills to close the gap. T1 then won a massive teamfight while targeting ‘Caps’ Anivia and secured Baron. G2 Esports minimized their losses by using Vayne’s free-hitting potential in a top-lane standoff to push T1 back.

The game was once again neck-and-neck. With the fourth Dragon approaching, G2 Esports assumed T1 had gone to contest the stack and started Baron. T1, however, was waiting and quickly moved to defend; they initiated with Camille’s forced engage, swept up kills, and secured Baron for themselves. To make matters worse for G2 Esports, the Dragon was stolen by ‘Phase’ Kim Su-hwan’s Ziggs.

Around the 41-minute mark, G2 Esports’ fourth Dragon appeared. While the Dragon went to T1 again, the teamfight played out differently. While Leona was caught, G2 Esports’ two ADCs calmly finished off Nocturne and Renekton, and T1’s remaining forces could not withstand the damage from the ADCs. After claiming Baron as a trophy, G2 Esports charged into the enemy base. Ezreal solo-killed Renekton in the side lane, and G2 Esports pushed straight into the Nexus to end the game.

©RIOT GAMES

This article was originally written in Korean and translated with the help of NC AI. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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