Dodgers Breakout Star Calls All-Star Snub ‘Upsetting’

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be sending five players to this year’s All-Star Game in Philadelphia, including four starters.

However, there was one deserving name who was missing from the list: left-hander pitcher Justin Wrobleski.

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Despite the left-hander putting together a special season so far, Wrobleski was snubbed from the selections.

On the year, Wrobleski has posted an ERA of 2.80 over 93.1 innings for the Dodgers, helping to keep this rotation afloat amid injuries.

After it was announced that he would be missing the All-Star Game, Wrobleski weighed in on the decision.

“Yeah, obviously it’s upsetting,” Wrobleski said.

There isn’t much more that Wrobleski could do to make his case as he’s been one of the more crucial players for the Dodgers this season. With both Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) out, Wrobleski has stepped up to emerge as a breakout player for Los Angeles.

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But this could end up being a good thing for the left-hander, adding more fuel for motivation the rest of the way. Wrobleski has a fiery personality on the mound, and this will surely only make him want to be even better going forward.

“I mean, you want to be an All-Star and I felt like I did enough to kind of put myself in that conversation, if not be there,” Wrobleski said. “To not get the selection, yeah, it definitely adds some fuel to the fire for the rest of this year. Go out there every outing and prove that I’m worthy of that, and that I’m going to be one of those guys moving forward.”

The Dodgers are going to continue to rely on Wrobleski down the stretch, and he’ll have plenty of chances to prove the voters wrong. Wrobleski can rely on others in the Dodgers clubhouse who have experienced a similar situation, giving him the support he needs.

“I’ve had plenty of teammates come out to me and tell me, keep going,” Wrobleski said. “Will [Smith] came up to me and said it’s happened to him a few times.”

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Wrobleski has been one of the more recent success stories for the Dodgers. The 25-year-old has turned himself into one of the nastiest pitchers in the game today in short order.

While being snubbed from the All-Star Game is unfortunate, all Wrobleski can do is control how he responds to this. If he continues to dominate the rest of the season, both he and the Dodgers will benefit, pushing him toward more trust come playoff time.

Can Justin Wrobleski Still Make All-Star Team?

Wrobleski still has a chance to earn the All-Star honor he deserves as multiple pitchers will be replaced ahead of next week’s games if they’re deemed unavailable to pitch in the game.

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Wrobleski deserves to be one of the first pitchers added.

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This article was originally published on www.si.com/mlb/dodgers/onsi as Dodgers Breakout Star Calls All-Star Snub ‘Upsetting’.