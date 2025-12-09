Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson told reporters that his team was facing some mental fatigue after a 130-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. After two days of rest and the return of some key players, the Spurs will get a chance to turn the ship around against the league-worst New Orleans Pelicans, as they continue their four-game road trip.

Stephon Castle and Luke Kornet are both questionable for Monday’s contest, but are expected to play. Notably, Castle, Kornet, Jordan McLaughlin, and Victor Wembanyama were full participants in practice over the weekend. San Antonio could be at full health very soon. Monday’s game could be a good tune-up game for some of the beat-up Spurs, as the Pelicans could be without three of their top five scorers.

San Antonio has already beaten New Orleans twice this year, but in those games, the Silver and Black experienced just how physical this motivated young team can be. Trey Murphy III is a budding star, and rookies Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen are fearless. Kornet and Castle will be hugely valuable as they can bolster a Spurs defense that gave up 44 third-quarter points on Friday night. San Antonio could use this game to gain some momentum as they head into their NBA Cup matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

December 8, 2025 | 7 PM CT

Watch: Peacock / FanDuel SW | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Stephon Castle – Questionable (hip), Harrison Ingram – Out (G League), Jordan McLaughlin – Out (hamstring), Luke Kornet – Questionable (ankle), Victor Wembanyama – Out (calf), Riley Minix – Questionable (G League)

Pelicans Injuries: Hunter Dickinson – Out (G League), Herbert Jones – Questionable (calf), Dejounte Murray – Out (achilles), Jordan Poole – Out (quad), Zion Williamson – Out (adductor)

The ball will be in the Pelicans’ star’s hands on Monday. Murphy III is capable of huge scoring explosions. He had 41 points in the Spurs’ last matchup with New Orleans. He’s averaging 20.5 points and about three triples per contest. San Antonio may have to throw an extra defender at him, or be physical and aggressive in not letting him get open looks from three. The Pelicans are not a particularly great offensive team (26th in offensive rating), but they have enough talent to get hot. Murphy III could be a galvanizing force. The Spurs will be tasked with making sure he doesn’t take over the game.

The third quarter of the Cleveland game boiled down to a lack of attention to detail. San Antonio lost their man, failed to communicate screens, and wasn’t physical at the point of attack, among other issues. It was a complete breakdown on the Spurs’ part. New Orleans doesn’t have the same level of offensive talent as Cleveland, but it has young players who have proven they can score. Kornet and Castle returning should be a big help. San Antonio will need to lock in on that end to get a win on the road.