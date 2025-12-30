Game Preview: Suns head to DC to face Wizards with Mark Williams suspended

Who: Phoenix Suns (18-13) vs. Washington Wizards (7-23)

When: 5:00pm Arizona Time

Where: Capital One Arena — Washington, D.C.

Watch: Arizona’s Family 3TV, Arizona’s Family Sports

Listen: KMVP 98.7

The Phoenix Suns are in the drivers seat for tonights matchup against the Washington Wizards. Heavy favorites and Washington coming off a back-to-back, the Suns are looking to extend their win streak to four games for their longest win streak since mid-November, but they’ll have to do it without one of their best players.

After an altercation with New Orleans Pelicans Guard Jose Alvarado Saturday night in Phoenix’s 123-114 win, starting center Mark Williams was suspended for one game and will miss tonight’s contest as a result.

While they boast one of the league’s worst records, the Wizards are playing some of their best basketball of the season. They beat the Memphis Grizzlies last night for their second straight win and their fourth in seven games. Washington’s four wins in that span accounts for 57% of all their wins this year. Sophomore big Alex Sarr has 13 rejections in his last three games and he and Victor Wembanyama are the only two players in the NBA this year to average 18+ points, 8+ rebounds and 2+ blocks per game.

With Williams out, Sarr will be the Suns’ biggest issue in tonight’s matchup.

Suns











Wizards











Suns

Jordan Goodwin — AVAILABLE (Jaw)

Ryan Dunn — QUESTIONABLE (Knee Soreness)

Grayson Allen – OUT (Right Knee injury management)

Jalen Green — OUT (Right Hamstring Strain)

Mark Williams — OUT (Suspension)

Wizards

Keyshawn George — OUT (Left Hip Soreness)

Corey Kispert — OUT (Left Hamstring Tightness)

Khris Middleton — OUT (Right Knee Management)

Cam Whitmore — OUT (Right Shoulder Blood Clot)

What to watch for

Can Devin Booker get it going? Booker had a strong outing against the Pelicans on Friday, going for 30 points on 10/16 shooting, scoring 12 points in the fourth to lead the Suns to victory, but he struggled in Saturdays rematch, scoring 20 points on 6/18 shooting from the field, 5/8 from the charity stripe and registering five fouls.

Booker’s efficiency has improved overall since returning from injury, but he’s continue to struggle shooting the three. He shot 43.2% from three in the teams 6 games in October, but ever since he’s shooting 25% from long range. The Wizards allow the third-most three made per game in the NBA. Is tonight the night Booker starts to turn things around from behind the arc?

While Booker has struggled from three, Collin Gillespie is on a heater. The third year guard that’s become the team’s starting point guard has been unconscious from deep lately. He’s made 13 threes in hist last three games, tied for the most he’s made in a three-game span in his career and its the only time he’s ever made four or more threes in three consecutive games. Will Gillespie continue his strong shooting ways?

Key to a Suns Win

One of the reasons the Pelicans were able to stay competitive with the Suns both nights of the teams’ back-to-backs was because Phoenix was sloppy with the basketball. In the two games, Phoenix had 33 total turnovers compared to the Pelicans’ 25. The Suns are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the fourth-most turnovers per game. Against a young team that is in the top ten in pace, Phoenix needs to be careful with the basketball, so they can take advantage of Washington’s inability to guard the three ball.

Prediction

One thing that the Suns have been very good at this season is taking advantage of weaker competition. Phoenix is 11-2 against teams not currently in a playoff or a play-in spot, and haven’t lost to one since October. While the Wizards are playing their best ball of the season, they are a young team that has struggled to collect wins and the Suns are playing some of their best ball of the season, wining four out of their last five. Give me Phoenix in a semi-competitive matchup.

Suns 123, Wizards 107