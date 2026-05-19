When is ‘South Park’ coming back? Season 29 return date revealed

Updated May 19, 2026, 10:07 a.m. ET

Don’t look now, but the “South Park” boys will soon be back in town.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of “South Park,” stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday and revealed when the hit animated series will return for its new season: Sept. 16.

According to Comedy Central, new Season 29 episodes will then air every two weeks, on Sept. 30, Oct. 14, Oct. 28, Nov. 11 and Nov. 25.

Parker and Stone didn’t share much about the upcoming episodes, probably because they themselves don’t know yet. “South Park,” which first debuted in 1997 and is going into its 29th season, is famously produced on a tight timeline, with episodes not being finished until soon before they air. In fact, Parker told Kimmel the pair won’t even be going back to work on the show until “the last week of August.”

“South Park” is coming off a pair of back-to-back seasons in 2025 that put an unusually heavy emphasis on politics. Beginning with the Season 27 premiere in July, the show introduced a scathing new parody of President Donald Trump, who was depicted as being literally in bed with Satan. This over-the-top villain character was modeled after the show’s prior characterization of Saddam Hussein.

Need a news break? Check out the all new PLAY hub with puzzles, games and more!

‘South Park’ shocks with wild love scene between Donald Trump and JD Vance

The initial Trump parody prompted a response from the White House, with a spokesperson saying in a statement that “this show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”

Over the subsequent months, “South Park” continued to skewer the Trump administration in every single episode and involve members of the administration in its ongoing storylines. This included brutal depictions of Vice President J.D. Vance as Trump’s servant, inspired by Tattoo from “Fantasy Island,” and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as a gun-toting dog killer, and more. It all culminated in a December finale featuring a wild showdown involving Trump, Vance, Satan and Jesus.

‘South Park’ creators explain show’s recent focus on Donald Trump

All the while, “South Park” also poked fun at itself in an episode where a character complains that “South Park sucks now” because of “all this political” stuff, echoing criticism the show has faced for its Trump episodes. While appearing on Kimmel, Parker and Stone said this also reflected their own feelings.

“You don’t want to do this political stuff,” Stone said. “We don’t want to do it, either. We would rather not!” But, Parker explained, “we’re always doing pop culture, and they’re pop culture now.”