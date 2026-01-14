Gators Roll Over Sooners on the Road

Todd Golden

UF forward Thomas Haugh (10) on the attack against the Sooners.

– If the one-sided score caused the home fans to leave, no one would have noticed. That’s how stunningly sparse the crowd was at Tuesday night’s Southeastern Conference game at Noble Center, where there were far and away more empty seats than fans in the house.The other strikingly disproportionate element to Florida’s road date at Oklahoma – the Gators’ grossly imbalanced advantage inside – played out between the lines. The Sooners, even on their home floor, had absolutely no chance at matching UF’s height, length and physicality and apparently had an idea they were in for a long night coming in.“There’s no way to replicate their size and physicality in practice,” OU coach Porter Moser said after the 18th-ranked Gators did a 96-79 hammer-to-nail job on his Sooners.Five UF players had at least five rebounds. Florida outscored Oklahoma by an astounding 60-22 in the paint. UF won the battle of the boards 43-21, including 17-11 on the offensive glass and scored 22 second-chance points.It was big on not big.“That’s an area we strive to win every night, but this game, specifically, yes, absolutely,” Gators coachsaid. “We [felt] like we had a little more depth on the front line – that’s where our better players are – and they would have to produce for us to have a good game.”They did.

Junior center Rueben Chinyelu again was at his beast-mode best in scoring a season-high 19 points and clearing 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. Thomas Haugh , the junior wing and team scoring leader, added a team-best 21 points and seven rebounds. Forward Alex Condon had 10 points and six rebounds, with backup center Micah Handlogten coming off the bench for six points and eight boards, five on the offensive end.



Even the surging point guard got in the mix, as sophomore Boogie Fland , coming off his finest all-around game of the season in Saturday’s rout of Tennessee, scored 15 points, dished seven assists (to one turnover), snatched five rebounds and also had two steals. His play-making helped lead to the team’s highest point total of the season against a high-major opponent (despite the Gators’ continued 3-point struggles, hitting just six of 22), as well as the first road win of the season (while OU it’s first home loss in nine games).



“What I’m doing on the floor, I’m just being me,” Fland said. “I’m very comfortable right now.”

Point guard Boogie Fland (0) with a throw-ahead over the OU defense that led to two of Florida’s 15 fast-break points.