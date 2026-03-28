Georgia Lottery Powerball, Cash 3 results for March 25, 2026

The Georgia Lottery offers multiple draw games for those aiming to win big.
Here’s a look at March 25, 2026, results for each game:
Winning Powerball numbers from March 25 drawing
07-21-55-56-64, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 4
Check Powerball payouts and previous drawings here.
Winning Cash 3 numbers from March 25 drawing
Midday: 6-8-2
Evening: 9-5-7
Night: 9-8-5
Check Cash 3 payouts and previous drawings here.
Winning Cash 4 numbers from March 25 drawing
Midday: 8-3-1-6
Evening: 6-6-7-0
Night: 0-0-1-1
Check Cash 4 payouts and previous drawings here.
Winning Cash Pop numbers from March 25 drawing
Early Bird: 07
Matinee: 07
Drive Time: 08
Primetime: 05
Night Owl: 11
Check Cash Pop payouts and previous drawings here.
Winning Georgia FIVE numbers from March 25 drawing
Midday: 8-2-6-5-0
Evening: 2-0-5-5-7
Check Georgia FIVE payouts and previous drawings here.
Winning Fantasy 5 numbers from March 25 drawing
04-15-32-35-37
Check Fantasy 5 payouts and previous drawings here.
Winning Millionaire for Life numbers from March 25 drawing
01-26-40-46-50, Bonus: 03
Check Millionaire for Life payouts and previous drawings here.
Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results
Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your prize
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Prizes under $601: Can be claimed at any Georgia Lottery retail location. ALL PRIZES can be claimed by mail to: Georgia Lottery Corporation, P.O. Box 56966, Atlanta, GA 30343.
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Prizes over $600: Must be claimed at Georgia Lottery Headquarters or any Georgia Lottery district office or mailed to the Georgia Lottery for payment.
When are the Georgia Lottery drawings held?
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Powerball: 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
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Mega Millions: 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday and Friday.
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Cash 3 (Midday): 12:29 p.m. ET daily.
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Cash 3 (Evening): 6:59 p.m. ET daily.
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Cash 3 (Night): 11:34 p.m. ET daily.
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Cash 4 (Midday): 12:29 p.m. ET daily.
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Cash 4 (Evening): 6:59 p.m. ET daily.
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Cash 4 (Night): 11:34 p.m. ET daily.
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Cash Pop (Early Bird): 8 a.m. ET daily.
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Cash Pop (Matinee): 1 p.m. ET daily.
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Cash Pop (Drive Time): 5 p.m. ET daily.
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Cash Pop (Primetime): 8 p.m. ET daily.
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Cash Pop (Night Owl): 11:59 p.m. ET daily.
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Georgia FIVE (Midday): 12:29 p.m. ET daily.
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Georgia FIVE (Evening): 6:59 p.m. ET daily.
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Fantasy 5: 11:34 p.m. ET daily.
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Jumbo Bucks Lotto: 11 p.m. ET on Monday and Thursday.
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Millionaire for Life: 11:15 p.m. ET daily.
This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Georgia editor. You can send feedback using this form.
This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Georgia Lottery Powerball, Cash 3 results for March 25, 2026