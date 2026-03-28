Georgia Lottery Powerball, Cash 3 results for March 25, 2026

Thu, March 26, 2026 at 4:10 AM UTC

Thu, March 26, 2026 at 4:10 AM UTC

The Georgia Lottery offers multiple draw games for those aiming to win big.

Here’s a look at March 25, 2026, results for each game:

Winning Powerball numbers from March 25 drawing

07-21-55-56-64, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 4

Check Powerball payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Cash 3 numbers from March 25 drawing

Midday: 6-8-2

Evening: 9-5-7

Night: 9-8-5

Check Cash 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Cash 4 numbers from March 25 drawing

Midday: 8-3-1-6

Evening: 6-6-7-0

Night: 0-0-1-1

Check Cash 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Cash Pop numbers from March 25 drawing

Early Bird: 07

Matinee: 07

Drive Time: 08

Primetime: 05

Night Owl: 11

Check Cash Pop payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Georgia FIVE numbers from March 25 drawing

Midday: 8-2-6-5-0

Evening: 2-0-5-5-7

Check Georgia FIVE payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Fantasy 5 numbers from March 25 drawing

04-15-32-35-37

Check Fantasy 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Millionaire for Life numbers from March 25 drawing

01-26-40-46-50, Bonus: 03

Check Millionaire for Life payouts and previous drawings here.

Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your prize

Prizes under $601: Can be claimed at any Georgia Lottery retail location. ALL PRIZES can be claimed by mail to: Georgia Lottery Corporation, P.O. Box 56966, Atlanta, GA 30343.

Prizes over $600: Must be claimed at Georgia Lottery Headquarters or any Georgia Lottery district office or mailed to the Georgia Lottery for payment.

When are the Georgia Lottery drawings held?

Powerball: 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Mega Millions: 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday and Friday.

Cash 3 (Midday): 12:29 p.m. ET daily.

Cash 3 (Evening): 6:59 p.m. ET daily.

Cash 3 (Night): 11:34 p.m. ET daily.

Cash 4 (Midday): 12:29 p.m. ET daily.

Cash 4 (Evening): 6:59 p.m. ET daily.

Cash 4 (Night): 11:34 p.m. ET daily.

Cash Pop (Early Bird): 8 a.m. ET daily.

Cash Pop (Matinee): 1 p.m. ET daily.

Cash Pop (Drive Time): 5 p.m. ET daily.

Cash Pop (Primetime): 8 p.m. ET daily.

Cash Pop (Night Owl): 11:59 p.m. ET daily.

Georgia FIVE (Midday): 12:29 p.m. ET daily.

Georgia FIVE (Evening): 6:59 p.m. ET daily.

Fantasy 5: 11:34 p.m. ET daily.

Jumbo Bucks Lotto: 11 p.m. ET on Monday and Thursday.

Millionaire for Life: 11:15 p.m. ET daily.

This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Georgia editor. You can send feedback using this form.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Georgia Lottery Powerball, Cash 3 results for March 25, 2026