This $13 Nvidia-Backed Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Just Partnered with Anduril. Here’s What Investors Need to Know.

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) has reshaped industries from infrastructure to military operations, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) has emerged as an unlikely but formidable player. Once synonymous with mobile phones that defined the early years of smartphones, the Finnish telecommunications company has pivoted toward AI-native networking.

Through strategic partnerships with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Anduril, Nokia is embedding AI into radio access networks (RAN), defense communications, and edge computing. As hyperscalers continue to pour hundreds of billions of dollars into AI infrastructure and sovereign governments demand next-generation defense protocols, Nokia’s technology is quietly becoming foundational.

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The result is accelerating revenue growth, an expanded addressable market, and renewed investor enthusiasm. To me, Nokia’s opportunity is one supported by sustained, multiyear tailwinds rather than fleeting hype.

Nokia and Nvidia are building AI networks for 5G and 6G

Back in October, Nvidia invested $1 billion into Nokia as part of a collaborative effort to co-develop AI-RAN solutions. At its core, Nvidia is integrating its accelerated computing platforms — including CUDA and the ARC-Pro Aerial RAN Computer — into Nokia’s existing RAN portfolio. In addition, Nokia is porting 5G-Advanced and 6G software stacks onto Nvidia’s hardware — effectively creating AI-native base stations that process data at the edge rather than routing everything back to a centralized data center.

As mobile traffic explodes thanks to AI-driven applications like autonomous vehicles, augmented reality, and huge sensor networks from robotics, traditional RAN architectures are going to struggle with latency and scale. By partnering with Nokia, Nvidia gains a reliable path to quickly embed its GPUs into telecommunications infrastructure — essentially turning cell towers into distributed AI compute nodes.

In the first quarter of 2026, Nokia’s AI and cloud-related net sales surged 49% year over year, contributing to 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) in new orders. The company’s network infrastructure revenue also increased strongly, driven by demand for optical networking products that hyperscalers need for AI data center interconnects.

What’s most encouraging is that Nokia raised its forecast for AI and cloud growth from 16% to a 27% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2028, reflecting hyperscaler capital expenditure acceleration. AI has changed Nokia’s opportunity from one of a cyclical telecom supplier to more of a critical enabler of the AI infrastructure revolution.