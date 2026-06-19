Georgia Power crews are ready to respond to severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Georgia Power is tracking predictions for severe weather, including high winds, heavy rain, and the potential for isolated tornadoes, across the state over the next 24 hours.

Crews are prepared to respond to issues quickly and when conditions are safe to work.

Heavy rain, which can saturate the ground or create localized flooding, combined with high wind conditions, can cause trees to fall and damage electrical infrastructure.

Georgia Power reminds customers and visitors to stay safe and take time to prepare now – before the system enters the state.

In addition to following local media reports and weather sources like the National Weather Service, resources available at GeorgiaPower.com/Storm can help customers prepare and stay informed.

Stay informed

Outage Alerts – Customers subscribed to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Make sure your contact number is up to date to receive the latest information.

Outage and Storm Center – Available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, customers can visit this site to make sure their contact information is updated to receive Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Outage Map – Georgia Power’s interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

Social Media – Follow Georgia Power across Facebook, Instagram and X for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

Safety tips