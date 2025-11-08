Georgie Strait announces 2026 show at Jones AT&T Stadium

About George Strait:

About Miranda Lambert

— On the heels of announcing his return to Clemson, SC next year, George Strait announces another stadium show with a newly added performance at Lubbock, Texas’ Jones AT&T Stadium for one night only, in-the-round on Saturday, April 25, 2026, joined by fellow Texas natives, 3-time GRAMMY winner Miranda Lambert and newcomer Hudson Westbrook.Fans can expect an evening of timeless hits along with new favorites off Cowboys and Dreamers performed center stage, in the round from the all Texas line-up. Tickets go on sale via georgestrait.com at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, November 21, 2025.With fewer shows a year, Strait’s one-off stadium shows in 2024 included A&M’s Kyle Field playing one of the largest single ticketed concerts in U.S. history with 110,905 fans in attendance for George Strait: The King at Kyle Field. He followed that record-breaking performance with only five live shows in 2025 with stops in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Foxborough and Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.Of his stop at SoFi Stadium this summer Variety noted, “fans would maintain that the privilege of still having him kicking around is all theirs” while reflecting on what Strait does best, “pick great songs, sing even better and exude a quiet, uncocky confidence that would make anyone feel patriotic about country as a genre.”The Boston Globe said of his stop at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium this year, “Strait skipped the pyrotechnics and let his voice do the heavy lifting,” making it easy to see why Pollstar once opined, “Strait remains the most worthy inheritor of Merle Haggard or Willie Nelson’s mantle of country icon through the meaningful fluidity with which he moves through country’s various sub-strains with the same ease and enjoyment that marked both men’s Country Music Hall of Fame careers.”In addition to his upcoming live performances at Clemson, SC and Lubbock, TX, Strait will be celebrated at the 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors this December, recognizing his lifetime of contributions to American culture through the performing arts. Early next year, he will also be inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame, paying tribute to his enduring impact as both a performer and songwriter whose influence has shaped generations of country music.It’s been 15 years since The New York Times praised Strait as “a country superstar in complete command of his gift,” and with the arrival of his 31st studio album for MCA last year, Cowboys And Dreamers, that statement rings just as true. Filled with classic country honky-tonkers about drinkin’ and not thinkin’ as well as sad songs and ballads about loss and cheatin’, listen to the album Cowboys & Indians Magazine notes is “??a cornucopia of trad-country-arrangement beauty,” HERE.The follow-up to Honky Tonk Time Machine, Strait’s 27th No. 1 Billboard Country album, Cowboys And Dreamers was named “album of the week” by Associated Press, and features 13 new songs, including “Three Drinks Behind,” “MIA Down in MIA,” “The Little Things,” “Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame” featuring Chris Stapleton and Strait’s rendition of Waylon Jennings’ “Waymore’s Blues” which all have made appearances in his live set.George Strait is the unambiguous “King of Country Music,” with over 100 million RIAA certifications while earning more than 60 major entertainment industry awards as well as countless nominations and becoming the only act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades. The Texas troubadour released his 31st career studio album Cowboys And Dreamers last year, following 2019’s best-selling Country album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, on MCA Nashville. The latter produced by Strait and Chuck Ainlay, the album quickly became Strait’s record-extending 27th No. 1 Billboard Country album. The Country Music Hall of Fame member earned his 100th entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his single “The Weight of the Badge” from the project. Having already set an indoor ticketed attendance record in 2014 at AT&T Stadium on his Cowboy Rides Away Tour, in June 2024 with 104,793 fans in attendance, he bested his own attendance record with over 110,905 fans in attendance at his “King at Kyle Field” show in College Station. And Strait has proven himself as deft with a pen as he is commanding a stadium of thousands, co-writing some of his biggest hits such as fan favorites, “Here for a Good Time” and “Living for the Night,” as well as the powerful, heartfelt ballad “I Believe.” As generous as he is talented, Strait’s Vaqueros del Mar golf tournament and benefit concert has raised over $17 million for the Feherty’s Troops First Foundation and most recently his Strait To The Heart benefit raised over $7 million for those affected by the flooding in Texas. He and wife Norma also established the Jenifer Strait Foundation to preserve the memory of their daughter and have raised millions for children’s organizations. In addition, every time Strait takes the stage he is joined by Retired Lt. General Leroy Sisco to present a new home to a wounded hero, delivering his 127th home presentation just last month in Los Angeles via Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Homes 4 Wounded Heroes Program.More atand online @georgestrait.Critically acclaimed groundbreaker/songwriter/superstar Miranda Lambert has defined her multifaceted career as an artist, entertainer, entrepreneur, advocate and businesswoman with an unflinching quest for excellence, honesty and conviction. Current single and duet “A Song To Sing” with Chris Stapleton arrived as the biggest streaming debut of her career, with Rolling Stone praising its “dreamy disco groove and lovestruck devotion.” Her 10th solo studio album, Postcards from Texas, available everywhere now via Republic Records, continued her unbroken streak of 10 consecutive Top 10s on the Top Country Albums chart. The most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, including their top honor for Entertainer of the Year, she has also won three GRAMMYs and 14 Country Music Association Awards. A TIME100 honoree and perennial best-of-the-year list maker at the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and more, NPR has called her “the most riveting country star of her generation.”