Georgie Strait announces 2026 show at Jones AT&T Stadium

Fans can expect an evening of timeless hits along with new favorites off Cowboys and Dreamers performed center stage, in the round from the all Texas line-up. Tickets go on sale via georgestrait.com at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, November 21, 2025.
With fewer shows a year, Strait’s one-off stadium shows in 2024 included A&M’s Kyle Field playing one of the largest single ticketed concerts in U.S. history with 110,905 fans in attendance for George Strait: The King at Kyle Field. He followed that record-breaking performance with only five live shows in 2025 with stops in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Foxborough and Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.
Of his stop at SoFi Stadium this summer Variety noted, “fans would maintain that the privilege of still having him kicking around is all theirs” while reflecting on what Strait does best, “pick great songs, sing even better and exude a quiet, uncocky confidence that would make anyone feel patriotic about country as a genre.”
The Boston Globe said of his stop at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium this year, “Strait skipped the pyrotechnics and let his voice do the heavy lifting,” making it easy to see why Pollstar once opined, “Strait remains the most worthy inheritor of Merle Haggard or Willie Nelson’s mantle of country icon through the meaningful fluidity with which he moves through country’s various sub-strains with the same ease and enjoyment that marked both men’s Country Music Hall of Fame careers.”
In addition to his upcoming live performances at Clemson, SC and Lubbock, TX, Strait will be celebrated at the 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors this December, recognizing his lifetime of contributions to American culture through the performing arts. Early next year, he will also be inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame, paying tribute to his enduring impact as both a performer and songwriter whose influence has shaped generations of country music.
It’s been 15 years since The New York Times praised Strait as “a country superstar in complete command of his gift,” and with the arrival of his 31st studio album for MCA last year, Cowboys And Dreamers, that statement rings just as true. Filled with classic country honky-tonkers about drinkin’ and not thinkin’ as well as sad songs and ballads about loss and cheatin’, listen to the album Cowboys & Indians Magazine notes is “??a cornucopia of trad-country-arrangement beauty,” HERE.
The follow-up to Honky Tonk Time Machine, Strait’s 27th No. 1 Billboard Country album, Cowboys And Dreamers was named “album of the week” by Associated Press, and features 13 new songs, including “Three Drinks Behind,” “MIA Down in MIA,” “The Little Things,” “Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame” featuring Chris Stapleton and Strait’s rendition of Waylon Jennings’ “Waymore’s Blues” which all have made appearances in his live set.
About George Strait:
George Strait is the unambiguous “King of Country Music,” with over 100 million RIAA certifications while earning more than 60 major entertainment industry awards as well as countless nominations and becoming the only act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades. The Texas troubadour released his 31st career studio album Cowboys And Dreamers last year, following 2019’s best-selling Country album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, on MCA Nashville. The latter produced by Strait and Chuck Ainlay, the album quickly became Strait’s record-extending 27th No. 1 Billboard Country album. The Country Music Hall of Fame member earned his 100th entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his single “The Weight of the Badge” from the project. Having already set an indoor ticketed attendance record in 2014 at AT&T Stadium on his Cowboy Rides Away Tour, in June 2024 with 104,793 fans in attendance, he bested his own attendance record with over 110,905 fans in attendance at his “King at Kyle Field” show in College Station. And Strait has proven himself as deft with a pen as he is commanding a stadium of thousands, co-writing some of his biggest hits such as fan favorites, “Here for a Good Time” and “Living for the Night,” as well as the powerful, heartfelt ballad “I Believe.” As generous as he is talented, Strait’s Vaqueros del Mar golf tournament and benefit concert has raised over $17 million for the Feherty’s Troops First Foundation and most recently his Strait To The Heart benefit raised over $7 million for those affected by the flooding in Texas. He and wife Norma also established the Jenifer Strait Foundation to preserve the memory of their daughter and have raised millions for children’s organizations. In addition, every time Strait takes the stage he is joined by Retired Lt. General Leroy Sisco to present a new home to a wounded hero, delivering his 127th home presentation just last month in Los Angeles via Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Homes 4 Wounded Heroes Program.
More at GeorgeStrait.com and online @georgestrait.
About Miranda Lambert
Critically acclaimed groundbreaker/songwriter/superstar Miranda Lambert has defined her multifaceted career as an artist, entertainer, entrepreneur, advocate and businesswoman with an unflinching quest for excellence, honesty and conviction. Current single and duet “A Song To Sing” with Chris Stapleton arrived as the biggest streaming debut of her career, with Rolling Stone praising its “dreamy disco groove and lovestruck devotion.” Her 10th solo studio album, Postcards from Texas, available everywhere now via Republic Records, continued her unbroken streak of 10 consecutive Top 10s on the Top Country Albums chart. The most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, including their top honor for Entertainer of the Year, she has also won three GRAMMYs and 14 Country Music Association Awards. A TIME100 honoree and perennial best-of-the-year list maker at the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and more, NPR has called her “the most riveting country star of her generation.”
A multi-dimensional superstar, she’s earned seven No. 1 solo albums, 10 No. 1 hit radio singles, more than 80 prestigious awards and countless RIAA certifications; conquered Las Vegas with her twice-extended Velvet Rodeo residency; blurred genres with Leon Bridges, the B-52s, Loretta Lynn, Enrique Iglesias, Sheryl Crow and Elle King; and delivered her LGBTQ+ inclusive anthem “Y’All Means All” for Netflix’s “Queer Eye.” Lambert has taken those standards to become a label co-founder, teaming with longtime collaborator Jon Randall to launch their own imprint, Big Loud Texas, in partnership with Big Loud Records. She is also a New York Times bestselling author and the first female restaurateur on Lower Broadway with her Tex-Mex cantina Casa Rosa, while also expanding her creative reach with her Wanda June Home collection exclusive to Walmart and her Idyllwind clothing and boot line at Boot Barn. Her passion for rescue animals inspired the creation of her MuttNation Foundation, which has raised over $11 million since inception to promote adoption, support shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster.
About Hudson Westbrook:
Hudson Westbrook is a son of Stephenville, Texas, baptized in Red Dirt and raised on George Strait, Turnpike Troubadours, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, and Tracy Lawrence. After a 2024 splash debut with viral first release “Take It Slow,” Westbrook quickly strung together a series of grassroots hits while enrolled at Texas Tech University, including debut Texas radio single and chart-topper, “Two Way Drive,” and debut single to country radio, “House Again.” Revitalizing the organic country he was raised on while refusing to be held down by his roots, Westbrook’s distinct vocal, “traditional country sounds and timeless songwriting” (Billboard) have become his calling card, fully realized on his 17-track debut album, Texas Forever, out now.
Taking the spirit of Texas country music far beyond state lines, Westbrook will open for Parker McCollum, Midland, Eli Young Band, Cole Swindell, and Ian Munsick in 2025, alongside two nearly sold-out headline runs. Amassing over 885 million global streams in 18 months, Westbrook was named Billboard‘s December Country Rookie of the Month and a 2025 Artist to Watch by Country Now, Holler, The Country Wire, and more. Westbrook started 2025 off strong as SiriusXM The Highway’s newest Highway Find, one of SXM’s all-genre Five for 2025, and one of Spotify’s all-genre 2025 Artists to Watch. Holler puts it simply: “If anyone has made a name for themselves in country in the latter half of 2024, it’s Texan singer-songwriter Hudson Westbrook.”