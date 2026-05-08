NASA’s Artemis 2 astronauts saw flashes on the far side of the moon that cameras struggle to capture. Here’s why scientists are excited

By / May 8, 2026

The Artemis 2 astronauts remained vigilant while zipping around the far side of the moon last month, on the ready to record meteoroid impact flashes on the lunar landscape.

Their diligence was rewarded. The four crewmembers reported seeing several impact flashes — flickers of light created when a meteoroid hits the lunar surface and vaporizes.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top