GFN Thursday: ‘Monster Hunter Stories’

Hunters, saddle up — adventure awaits in the cloud.

Journey into the world of Monster Hunter Stories as Capcom’s acclaimed role-playing classics join GeForce NOW.

Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin are soaring into the cloud this week, bringing colorful worlds, charming companions and turn-based monster battles across devices.

They lead seven new games joining the cloud this week, on top of an ARC Raiders “Electrician Backpack: Emerald Wave Variant” reward for Ultimate members who want to drop into battle in style.

It’s also been a big year for games, and this year’s major gaming awards nominees show just how strong gaming is right now — with many of those fan-favorite titles playable on GeForce NOW, no downloads required.

Look for the “The Game Awards” row in the GeForce NOW app to dive in instantly.

Saddle Up

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin arrive in the cloud this week. Members can explore vibrant worlds, bond with quirky monsters and experience turn-based role-playing game (RPG) adventures across devices.

In Monster Hunter Stories, an RPG that expands the Monster Hunter world, players are no longer hunting monsters but raising them. In this story featuring heroes known as Monster Riders, players live alongside monsters and form lifelong bonds with them.

The first installment of the Monster Hunter Stories series returns, fully voiced in Japanese and English, with additional features such as a new museum mode where players can listen to music and view concept art — offering an even deeper dive into the world of Monster Hunter Stories.

A new adventure awaits in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin: the second installment of the turn-based RPG series. Become a Monster Rider and form bonds with friendly monsters known as Monsties to fight alongside them in the game’s epic story.

These adventures can be enjoyed on almost any device, powered by high-performance GeForce RTX technology. Seamlessly switch between phones, laptops and desktops, and experience every lush landscape and thrilling battle with cloud-streamed visuals and smooth gameplay — no downloads, installs or upgrades required.

And the Cloud Goes to … GeForce NOW

It’s a big month for games, and this year’s major gaming awards make it an especially great time to be a gamer. Many of the buzziest nominees and fan-favorite titles are playable on GeForce NOW, where it’s easy to jump into the action, catch up on the hits and see what the hype’s all about — all instantly, no downloads required.

A stack of nominated titles are available in the cloud through GeForce NOW, including a majority of Game of the Year (GOTY) contenders like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hollow Knight: Silksong and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

RPG fans can marathon some of the year’s best titles in the genre through the cloud. Avowed, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Monster Hunter Wilds and The Outer Worlds 2 are all streamable on GeForce NOW.​

Members can also dive into other nominated favorites such as Battlefield 6 and DOOM: The Dark Ages for Best Action, Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle and Split Fiction for Best Adventure, The Alters and Sid Meier’s Civilization VII for Best Sim/Strategy, ARC Raiders and PEAK for Best Multiplayer, plus esports staples like Counter-Strike 2 and DOTA 2.

Whether chasing GOTY, exploring indies like Blue Prince and Hollow Knight: Silksong, or sticking to long-running hits like Fortnite and No Man’s Sky, gamers can always find a top title ready to stream.

Loot, Shoot and Look Good Doing It

Ultimate members can claim the ARC Raiders “Electrician Backpack: Emerald Wave Variant” — an in-game cosmetic item that adds a distinct look. The Emerald Wave design offers a clean, modern touch for Raiders ready to stand out during extraction missions.​​

Jump into battle with style, powered by GeForce RTX 5080-class servers on GeForce NOW, delivering up to 2.8x higher frame rates and a new Cinematic-Quality Streaming mode that makes every firefight shine.

The reward is available to Ultimate members through Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, or while supplies last. Keep an eye on email for instructions to redeem this stylish advantage for the journey ahead. Once claimed, navigate to the Electrician Backpack and select the Emerald Wave color variant to equip it and head off in style.

Fresh Crop of Games

Everdream Village, a cozy farming adventure from publisher Untold Tales, lets players turn a sleepy island settlement into a thriving, story-filled village. Tend crops, befriend quirky villagers and wrangle a menagerie of charming animals while terraforming the land and sail off to discover new magical islands — all while shaping a laid-back little paradise.

In addition, members can look for the following:

Skate Story (New release on Steam, Dec. 8)

(New release on Steam, Dec. 8) Dome Keeper (New release on Xbox, available on Game Pass, Dec. 9)

(New release on Xbox, available on Game Pass, Dec. 9) Death Howl (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass, Dec. 9)

(New release on Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass, Dec. 9) RuneQuest: Warlords (New release on Steam, Dec. 9)

(New release on Steam, Dec. 9) Everdream Village (New release on Steam, Dec. 12)

(New release on Steam, Dec. 12) Monster Hunter Stories (Steam)

(Steam) Monster Hunter Stories 2 (Steam)

GeForce RTX 5080-ready games:

