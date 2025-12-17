Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman Talk ‘Song Sung Blue’

By / December 17, 2025

Actors Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman join TODAY to discuss their new movie “Song Sung Blue,” where they play a couple who started a Neil Diamond cover band and took the Midwest by storm. Hudson opens up about her Golden Globe nomination and Jackman shares how he perfects his accent for every role. Then Hugh helps Al Roker deliver the weather forecast!Dec. 15, 2025

