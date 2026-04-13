Giannis Antetokounmpo vents about Bucks, won’t rule out return

PHILADELPHIA — After the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-ending 126-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Giannis Antetokounmpo gave contradicting messages about his future.

On one hand, he said that he isn’t sure whether he has played his final game with the Bucks, the only franchise the future Hall of Famer has ever played for in his 13-year NBA career. But Antetokounmpo didn’t close the door on signing another extension in October if it’s offered to him.

Antetokounmpo took questions for about 10 minutes — a short time after coach Doc Rivers, who is departing as the Bucks’ coach, finished his media session.

“That’s a very good question,” Antetokounmpo said when asked whether he has played his last game in a Milwaukee uniform. “I don’t know. It’s not up to me. We’ll see.”

Throughout his media session, Antetokounmpo did not disguise his frustration regarding this season, saying the Bucks are as far from contention as they were at any point in his career and discussing the lack of communication with the franchise.

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“I feel like sometimes people just don’t listen,” he said. “They listen to the sources. The main source is me. It is what it is. So again, do not disturb on my phone, go about my day, improve, and come back better.”

But where will Antetokounmpo be playing when he comes back? How Milwaukee handles this situation is one of the biggest NBA offseason questions, especially after the Bucks listened to offers for him before February’s trade deadline.

Antetokounmpo has also been frustrated about the team not clearing him to play despite his insistence that he’s healthy after he suffered a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise last month. He also wanted to play alongside his two brothers, Thanasis and Alex, who are also on the roster, but the Bucks said he wasn’t physically ready to play.

“At this point? Zero,” Antetokounmpo said when asked if he had control over his situation. “I don’t have control. Being cleared to play, I don’t understand … from my understanding, coming back to play, which I don’t think I ever had any return-to-play protocol, but to my understanding was I had to play 3-on-3 to be able to be available to play. I did that multiple times. I’ve never in my life denied participation of practice.

“I don’t know who said that, who came up with that, but that’s disrespectful towards what I’ve done for this team and the way I carry myself my whole career, pretty much.

“But I did what I was supposed to do. I wasn’t able to come on the court now. Who has that say? It probably comes from my boss, probably comes from the members of the front office or the owners. So, I thought I had control, kind of like, ‘OK, if I’m healthy, I’m going to play.’ But this shows me that not just me, just players in general, don’t have no control. We got to do what we’ve been told. So, to answer your question, no. I didn’t feel like I had control.”

When Antetokounmpo was asked whether the friction with the Bucks comes down to a communication breakdown, he talked with a smile about his marriage and how communication strengthens his bond with his wife.

“I’m very big on communication,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’ve always been open, but I don’t know if that … it’s got to go both ways. It has to go both ways. That cannot go one way.”

Two-way communication could come into play during potential extension talks in the fall — presuming Antetokounmpo isn’t traded in the offseason. Last month, Bucks owner Wes Edens told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that Antetokounmpo will either be extended or traded before he can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

When asked if he’d be willing to agree to an extension if he’s still on the team in October, Antetokounmpo didn’t rule out the possibility.

“We’ll see when we get there,” Antetokounmpo said. “We have [several] months [until then] … it’s a long time. But somebody has to offer you that, for you to sign. I haven’t been offered an extension. So, if that is on the table, then I will try to make the best decision for me and my family.

“But if it’s not on the table, then I have to focus on how can I improve my worth and get on the floor and do what I do.”

Either way, the Bucks have a lot to sort out this summer. They’ll be seeking a new coach, and more changes are possible. But that’s to be expected after the franchise’s nine-year postseason streak was snapped, with the Bucks finishing 32-50 this season. Antetokounmpo made it clear he thinks the record reflects the team’s status.

“We’re very bad. We are the furthest away that we’ve been in the last couple of years,” he said. “How many wins we have? 32? This is the second-lowest wins I’ve ever won. So yeah, we’re the furthest away that we’ve been, I think. So, we’ll see.

“This is what we have in front of us. I didn’t think we’re going to be in this position last year, so I don’t know what position we’re going to be next year.

“So, if everything goes well, hopefully, the Bucks want me here, why not? But if they don’t? OK.”