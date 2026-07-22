Gigi Hadid returning for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026

Gigi Hadid, pictured at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, is the first model confirmed to return for 2026. Variety via Getty Images

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is on the move.

The winged runway spectacular is officially returning for 2026, as the lingerie company announced on July 16 — and it’ll be held in LA rather than NYC.

“This year, we’re taking the show on the road to the birthplace of glamour, stardom, and icons….Los Angeles, California. It’s the City of Angels, after all,” Victoria’s Secret shared on Instagram.

The brand also revealed the show’s first confirmed cast member: Gigi Hadid.

“Get in, Angels, we’re going to LA!” the supermodel quipped in a video sharing the “iconic” news.

Hadid, 31, made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut in 2015, modeling both a sultry firefighter-themed getup and a gorgeous green butterfly-inspired look.

“I think I tried out two or three times before I got it, so you can imagine when I felt when I got my first show,” she said on Instagram last year, looking back at the major moment.

“I’m just so happy for her. She just wanted it so bad … I look back at pictures of that time and the world was so hard on her,” Hadid continued. “I deserved to be there. I continue to come back to this show just so happy for that girl that got the first show, and then also my teenage self who just watched the show.”

Hadid made her VS Fashion Show debut in 2015, modeling a gorgeous green butterfly-inspired ensemble. CBS via Getty Images

For the Pink portion of that year’s event, she walked in a racy take on a firefighter’s uniform. CBS via Getty Images

Ahead of her Victoria’s Secret catwalk debut, the model was criticized for her runway walk, her figure and the role nepotism may have played in her budding career. (Her mother is “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid; her father, Mohamed Hadid, is a luxury real estate developer.)

“No, I don’t have the same body type as other models in shows. No, I don’t think I’m the best at any given shows. Yes, I want to have a unique walk but I also know I have to improve. No, I’m not the first or the last model of my type in this industry,” Hadid wrote on Instagram in 2015.

“You can make up all the reasons you think I am where I am, but really, I’m a hard worker that’s confident in myself, one that came at a time where the fashion industry was ready for a change.”

She modeled two different looks for last year’s show, too. Variety via Getty Images

Her sister Bella was also part of the 2025 cast. Variety via Getty Images

Continued the style star, “Yes, I have boobs, I have abs, I have a butt, I have thighs, but I’m not asking for special treatment. I’m fitting into the sample sizes. Your mean comments don’t make me want to change my body, they don’t make me want to say no to designers that ask me to be in their shows, and they definitely don’t change the designers’ opinions of me.”

Indeed, following her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Hadid returned in 2016, 2018, 2024 and 2025. Over the past decade, she’s also covered countless fashion magazines, walked for luxury labels ranging from Chanel to Versace, and become one of the industry’s highest-paid models.

While an exact date for the 2026 VS show hasn’t been announced yet, the event has been held in October in recent years.