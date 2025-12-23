Gisele Bündchen is married to beau Joaquim Valente: source

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente have gotten married, a source tells Page Six.

A source familiar with Valente told us that he and the supermodel tied the knot surrounded by a small group of friends and family at home.

The pair got married last month, the insider alleged of the intimate gathering.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are married, a source tells us. MiamiPIXX / VAEM / BACKGRID

The couple already have a child together. MiamiPIXX/VAEM / BACKGRID

The supermodel’s left ring finger was obscured on a recent red carpet. LEOFRANCO / BACKGRID

Said the source of Valente, “He is thrilled they finally tied the knot after having a kid together.”

The supermodel this week returned to Brazil, dripping in glamour on the red carpet for a Vivara jewelry event in São Paolo on Thursday night — but her ring finger was obscured in pics.

In February 2025, Page Six confirmed that Bündchen, 45, and Valente welcomed their first child together. The name and gender of their baby has yet to be revealed.

The supermodel and her ex, former NFL player Tom Brady, filed for divorce back in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Days later, they finalized their divorce.

The supermodel and Tom Brady divorced in 2022. MiamiPIXX/VAEM / BACKGRID

The alleged wedding went down at the couple’s home. gisele/Instagram

Bündchen and Brady, 47, share son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12. (Brady is also a dad to son Jack, 17, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

The model had been working with the jiu-jitsu instructor since 2021 — but maintained that she did not cheat on Brady. “That is a lie,” Bündchen told the New York Times in 2024 of any alleged infidelity.

Page Six exclusively reported on the famed model and Valente’s romance in February 2024, with a source claiming they became an item the previous June.

Sources say the groom was over the moon. MiamiPIXX/VAEM / BACKGRID

In October 2024, Bündchen debuted her baby bump following headlines that she was pregnant but refrained from commenting publicly on her expanding family.

Brady did the same — but a source told us at the time that the Super Bowl winner “never imagined” Bündchen would have children with Valente.

A rep for Bundchen did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.