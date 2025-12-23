Watch Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet Talk Tomato DNA, Tron: Legacy, and Music Recs in the Latest Off the Cuff | Off the Cuff

What’s the most niche fact about table tennis

you learned in the making of this film?

I didn’t learn anything about table tennis.

[Timothée] Alright, that’s honest.

I just watched you play it.

You were very impressive but I learned no facts.

I love an honest Gwyneth.

What’s up Vogue, this is Timothée Chalamet.

And I’m Gwyneth Paltrow.

[Both] And this is Off the Cuff.

Okay round one, icebreakers.

What’s an interesting fact you learned recently?

I learned recently that tomatoes

have more DNA than human beings.

How’d you learn that?

I think because I was planting heirloom tomatoes

and I started to read about tomatoes,

and that’s what it said.

[Timothée] I would not have guessed that at all.

Me ether.

What’s the last movie you watched?

It might have been Tron: Legacy

on the flight back from Abu Dhabi

with Jeff Bridges and Garrett Headland, and Olivia Wilde.

Wow, never heard of it.

Great Daft Punk score.

Oh cool. Okay.

What was the first album you bought?

Oh The Go-Go’s first album, which was called…

I can’t remember but it had Our Lips Are Sealed on it.

Are you doing a Go-Go’s fan?

No this is a lot…

I’m yeah.

That’s the first album you bought with your own money?

Or… Yes.

Okay. Yeah.

What was the first album you got just in life?

Maybe Michael Jackson. Bad?

No, honey. I don’t know.

Bad. Is that later or early?

Let’s skip to the next question.

Okay, all right.

What is your go-to song that you sing in the car?

Probably like…

Do you go musical, do you go R&B, do you go rap?

These days it’s been Lady by D’Angelo.

[Gwyneth] Oh okay. Beast D’Angelo.

When I wanna sing, I usually put on Bonnie Raitt.

Who? Bonnie Raitt.

I probably… [both laughing]

No, I don’t know.

She’s an amazing, like kind of Americana singer

and she has the most beautiful voice, I’ll text you a song.

Do you know Weyes Blood?

[Timothée] Who? Weyes Blood.

What’s that?

She’s kinda in a lot of Lana Del Ray’s world a little bit,

that’s like Americana.

She did a voice on Marty Supreme,

she like did some of the background vocals.

But I’m gonna check out…

Bonnie Raitt and I’m gonna check out…

Weyes Blood. Weyes Blood.

When is the last time you caused chaos by accident?

I think that should be a question for you,

accept it wouldn’t be by accident, would I?

Oh remember when you went to

the Timothy Chalamet lookalike contest?

Yep that was-

Maybe that’s not by accident.

That was on purpose. Yeah.

I’m trying to think when I caused chaos?

I mean, under what circumstance would I cause chaos?

I made a terrible dinner the other night by accident.

What was the…

What was on the menu?

Well, it was like just supposed to be roast chicken

and I totally biffed it.

That sounds simple though.

I know exactly.

I was doing like a wardrobe fitting

for all this press and everything,

and you’re supposed to put it in a room temperature,

and I put it in cold and it made it kind of rubbery.

How did it come out badly?

Oh rubbery, okay, undercooked?

No just like the texture was weird.

Okay, all right.

And that was chaos to me.

Round two, getting personal.

Oh…

What is the funniest moment we have had together?

I liked seeing you get a little impatient sometimes

because you carried a voice of authority,

which was refreshing.

Even as one of the lead characters in the movie, I didn’t…

I don’t feel like I could ever, you know, speak up-

Say like, Guys, what the hell are we doing?

[Timothée] Yeah, yeah, yeah. What is taking so long?

And Gwyneth’s frustration was guttural.

I think what people don’t understand

is when you’re doing a scene and it’s intense,

it’s like you wanna keep going.

On this movie in particular, there was a lot of chill.

Darius Khondji cinematographer who’s a legend

and we had a lot of people that were demanding space.

And then, you know, the time for us to get to act on camera

would get lost in the cracks a little bit

but you always spoke up, I thought that was great.

And that would gimme a laugh ’cause I would go,

Wow Gwyneth’s gotta go home, she got stuff to do.

She does.

Got a helicopter to catch to go to Wildflower Farms.

She does, definitely.

Okay what is your go-to comfort food when you’re off set?

It’ll be like southern comfort,

like I pretend like I’m from Baton Rouge or something,

you know, I’ll have like a mac and cheese and fried chicken.

Biscuits and- Biscuits and-

Collard greens. Collard greens.

Okras. Okra.

And that’ll fill me up for two days

’cause I’m a thin guy so.

When you’re working, are you careful about what you eat?

Yeah definitely, increasingly as I get older,

I feel like in my early twenties, mid-twenties,

you can kind of just…

Now I’m like very, it’s just…

Now it’s like pathetic, you know?

I’ll have like a cheat night that’s, you know,

not anything crazy and I’m out, you know.

Tell us a little known fact about you.

I have a very raunchy sense of humor

that not a lot of people see or hear.

Yeah I could guess that.

What is one thing we disagree on?

I think we have a cordial, respectful relationship.

I mean, we’ve never had an overt disagreement.

No. No, no.

That’d be hilarious. I think we-

That would be awesome on set screaming.

For who?

Just screaming at each other on set that’d be-

That would be horrible.

That would help the movie. I would be traumatized.

That would sell tickets.

Alright round three, Marty Supreme, let’s see.

What was your first day on set like?

My first day was our costume test

but do you think they mean the real first day

when we were on?

Yeah what was your first shoot day, was it together?

Oh yeah, you were there.

[Timothée] Yeah that was your first day?

That was my first day.

That whole play sequence? That whole play sequence-

Wow. Was my first day,

which actually was a blessing because I was nervous

and I started in theater so when I was like, I felt…

[Gwyneth exhales]

Okay at least I’m on, you know, on the stage like it…

That’s an interesting one to start with,

you started pretending you were in a play.

Yeah.

And were you happy to be there?

Or did you have any buyer’s remorse or accepting remorse?

I was so happy to be there, I felt nervous and…

But then very quickly I was like, oh this is fun.

Like we’re blocking a play

and there was a lot of sort of freedom,

like I was like, Where do I stand?

And he’s like, Fuck that just, you know, whatever.

And I was like, Oh my God!

That kind of freedom was exhilarating

but also a little scary.

And then that was that hilarious part

where you came out and did the…

That was so fun.

That was really, that was where I laughed the…

I broke a few times during that scene.

The whole play would make me laugh.

[Gwyneth] That play… When you guys did it.

And Fred was amazing, your a co-star.

Did you have a moment where you went back in your trailer

and you looked at the mirror and you went, I’m back, baby?

No. Okay.

I did not do that. Okay.

No. I would’ve done that.

What’s something unexpected you did

to prepare for your role in Marty Supreme?

A lot of videos of watching giraffes,

they have a certain elongated posture and way of-

Is this a true story?

Yeah I mean, if you really watch the movie closely,

you’ll see that there are moments,

you know, mid-scene where all elongate, I’m serious.

What’s the connection between…

Like, why were you personifying a giraffe?

Because that’s the original logo on…

Any ITTF World Championship balls

always had a giraffe on ’em

and then there’s only a recent thing

where they took all the giraffes off.

[Producer] How involved were you

in selecting your characters? I being punked?

How involved are you in selecting

your characters wardrobe?

I would say the regular amount.

I love clothes, I love costumes,

and I do feel like the costumes

are sort of at least part of the battle.

I love to really feel like

I’m inhabiting the character when I’m-

But you had amazing costumes in this, right?

Incredible. Was it…

And Miyako was great, right?

Miyako was unbelievable. Yeah.

She I mean, it was basically like,

we just looked through a lot of pictures

and then we tried on like a million vintage different suits

and then we just talked about it.

And but I mean, she’s just so extraordinarily talented.

[Timothée] Yeah, hugely.

Which one of Marty’s fits was your favorite?

What does that mean?

[Gwyneth] The… Fits?

Come on Gwyneth, you know that.

Fits like outfits?

[Timothée] It’s an acronym. What is it?

You know fits. I don’t.

My favorite Marty Supreme outfit was the mint-

[Timothée] Wait, hold on. Yeah.

What’s the acronym of fit?

It’s like, I can’t tell you if there’s like a…

There’s a initiation.

Next question. No, no.

My favorite Marty Supreme outfit

was the fresh mint short sleeve tee,

sweater like so over it, very fresh.

What did you wear that in, what scene?

That’s in the lunch sequence with Kevin O’Leary in Paris.

That was one of my first day shooting

and I was still walking around outside with…

You know, Josh would up my eyes

to put real glasses on them and I couldn’t…

I was walking outside in New York,

I really couldn’t see a thing.

But at least you had a good outfit on.

I had a good outfit. Or a good fit, excuse me.

Come on, come on, lock it in.

What is this look from?

That’s…

Oh it’s like embarrassing to know so quickly,

it was like a pre SAG Awards party, I was like 16 or 17.

I got tomato sauce on my face in that picture

’cause I didn’t know there was gonna be any pictures.

So I literally have like tomato sauce on my…

There you go, if you look closely,

yeah I got tomato sauce on the left side of my face there.

And this one?

Oh I know what that is, in fact I still have that.

That is from, I went to a premiere.

I feel like I’ve seen this.

[Gwyneth] Oh that’s very nineties, yeah.

This is a Pinterest favorite right here.

Do you ever feel like, wow I was…

I am representative of the coolest generation

in Hollywood and all that?

I don’t generally think that but…

You don’t look in the mirror and go, I’m back baby.

Do you?

You know, I think we’re slacking,

you guys were all killin’ it.

The nineties had a good…

We had a good vibe going.

Unbelievable. It was fun.

Do do you feel like it’s hard

for things not to feel referential now?

Yes, extremely. I wonder why that is

Because I’ve seen everything before.

There you go.

Did you get a converse idea from someone?

No, I was my own stylist I did…

There were no stylists back then, you know?

[Timothée] Really? Yeah.

Super fresh.

Like when I would do a red carpet,

I would literally get look books from designers

and go through and pick out stuff.

And it was fun, it was like very lo-fi,

and I think it was so you could really express your style.

Very Gen X, you know, it’s like we’re too cool

to try that hard that was sort of the vibe.

What about this?

Huh…

Oh I know who this is.

Oh is that Marty Reisman?

It is. Okay.

Marty Reisman what a cool guy, damn fresh.

Okay and finally this one…

Oh!

[Timothée] You know who this is.

[Timothée] It’s Kevin. This is Kevin,

Yeah and his dual watches.

Dual watches.

Wait, can you remind me

why his character wore two watches?

Cause he wears two watches, he just wanted…

And those were like his personal watches in the movie

and as he said to me, if these make it in the movie,

they’re gonna go up in value.

Oh yeah ’cause he is a collector of…

Right. He’s a collector.

Okay round four, lightning round.

Read receipts, on or off?

[Timothée] Off. Off, yeah.

Like where it says read under text, yeah no, no.

[Timothée] Yeah. What about you?

[Gwyneth] Off. Off.

That’s an interesting psychological profile

when people do that and it’s not the same type of person,

there’s a variety of person.

This is supposed to be a lightning round.

Cool, let’s go.

Script or improv? Both.

Now or later? Like the candy?

Later, oh my god, Later candy wow.

[Timothée] Later, later. Cool.

Text or call? Call.

Oh old fashioned.

Sweet or savory? Savory.

Never or forever? Forever.

[Gwyneth cooing]

New York or LA?

Tough, tough, tough. New York.

Damn. What about you?

No loyalty, New York.

Yeah, so what- Yeah but aren’t you…

I grew up in New York. Oh, you did.

Yeah, I was born here but I mostly grew up in New York.

See I just, I think of the Architectural Digest.

I think of the House Tour, the Queen of California.

Oh last one okay, yes or no?

Yes. Okay.

Yes, like the Jim Carrey film.

He’s very…

He’s a go-getter, guys. Yes, exactly.

Vogue, thank you for having us.

Thanks for having us, Vogue, see you next time.

